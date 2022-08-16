'Shameful act': Shoaib Akhtar slams Marcus Stoinis for disrespecting Mohammad Hasnain

Former Pakistani bowler Shoaib Akhtar and Australian cricketer Marcus Stoinis. — YouTube/Twitter

KARACHI: Pakistan's legendary speedster Shoaib Akhtar bashed Australian cricketer Marcus Stoinis after he accused young Pakistani pacer Mohammad Hasnain of chucking.



Akhtar called out the Australian cricketer while reacting to the viral moment for questioning Hasnain's remodelled bowling action which got a green signal from International Cricket Council (ICC) earlier this year.

Taking to Twitter, the former fast bowler said: "Shameful gesture by Marcus Stoinis regarding bowling action of Mohammad Hasnain during The Hundred 2022. How dare you do such things?? Of course ICC stays quiet about them."

"No player should be allowed to do such things if someone's been cleared already," he wrote.



During The Hundred 2022, Stoinis mocked Hasnain by mimicking his bowling action after getting out to the latter. The actions of Stoinis went viral on social media and people disliked the gesture showed by the Australian cricketer.



Earlier this year in Big Bash League (BBL), Moises Henriques complained about Hasnain's bowling action. Following a report, Hasnain was suspended from cricket until rectifying his bowling action.

Later on, Hasnain's action was remodeled and he cleared the ICC Test to resume bowling with a corrected bowling action.