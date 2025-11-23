 
Pakistan win IBSF Snooker World Cup team title after stunning comeback

Pakistani pair produce two exceptional century breaks in deciding phase of match to seal title

November 23, 2025

This collage of pictures shows Pakistani cueists Muhammad Asif (left) and Asjad Iqbal. — Reporter/File
Pakistan clinched the IBSF Snooker World Cup Team Championship on Sunday after rallying from a 2-1 deficit to defeat Hong Kong China 2 by 3-2 in a best-of-five frames final.

The Pakistani pair — former world champion Muhammad Asif and Asjad Iqbal — produced two exceptional century breaks in the deciding phase of the match to seal the title. Hong Kong’s team consisted of Chau Hon Man and Nansen Wan.

Hong Kong drew first blood when Chau Hon Man defeated Asjad Iqbal 94–0, aided by an 85 break, putting Pakistan under pressure early in the final.

Pakistan levelled the contest in the second singles frame. Asif responded with a brilliant 82 break, securing a 95–17 win over Nansen Wan.

Hong Kong again took the lead by winning the doubles frame 84–41, moving ahead 2–1 and placing Pakistan on the brink.

But the momentum shifted dramatically when the match entered the reverse singles. Asif delivered a clinical 100 break, beating Chau Hon Man 100–36 to pull Pakistan back to 2–2.

With the championship riding on the final frame, Iqbal rose to the moment, compiling a superb 104 break to overpower Nansen Wan 104–0 and complete Pakistan’s comeback victory.

The result sealed a 3–2 win for Pakistan, with frame scores: 0–94 (85), 95 (82)–17, 41–84, 100 (100)–36, 104 (104)–0

This triumph also adds to Asif’s distinguished career record. It marks his seventh overall world title, which now includes three team world championships, three individual world titles, and one World Masters crown.

