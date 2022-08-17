 
pakistan
Wednesday Aug 17 2022
By
Web Desk

Larger bench of IHC constituted to hear prohibited funding case

By
Web Desk

Wednesday Aug 17, 2022

Islamabad High Court. — IHC website
Islamabad High Court. — IHC website
  • Three-member larger bench to hear PTI's appeal against ECP's fact-finding report.
  • Hearing to take place on August 18.
  • Larger bench to consist of Justice Aamer Farooq, Justice Miangul Hassan Aurangzeb and Justice Babar Sattar.

A larger bench of the Islamabad High Court has been constituted to hear an appeal of the PTI against the decision of the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on the prohibited funding case.

A three-member larger bench has been formed under the chairmanship of acting chief justice of the IHC, Justice Aamer Farooq, and will consist of Justice Miangul Hassan Aurangzeb and Justice Babar Sattar.

Yesterday, the IHC heard PTI's petition against the ECP decision and ordered the matter to be handed over to a larger bench.

Justice Farooq, who was hearing the case, said that a larger bench will be formed and the case will be heard on August 18 (Thursday).

Related items

The PTI was found by the ECP to have received prohibited funding which it did not disclose. A notice was issued to the party asking it to explain why the funds should not be confiscated.

PTI has challenged the ECP's fact-finding report, with the party's lawyer contending that "it was not necessary to disclose accounts for various reasons".

"The money went from here (Centre) to provincial accounts, which was not necessary to disclose," the counsel said.

ECP's fact-finding report

In a unanimous ruling on August 2, a three-member bench of the election commission said it has found that the PTI received prohibited funding.

The case was earlier referred to as the "foreign funding" case, but later the election commission accepted the PTI's plea to refer to it as the "prohibited funding" case.

As per the 68-page order, the commission stated that the Imran Khan-led PTI did indeed receive funding from foreign companies and individuals, which it hid.

The ECP verdict states that the PTI received funds from 34 individuals and 351 businesses, including companies.

Thirteen unknown accounts have also come to light, said the commission in the verdict, adding that hiding accounts is a "violation" of Article 17 of the Constitution.

Moreover, the ECP found that the PTI chairperson submitted a false Nomination Form I and that the affidavit provided regarding party accounts was false.

More From Pakistan:

Islamabad court rehears plea for Shahbaz Gill's judicial remand in sedition case

Islamabad court rehears plea for Shahbaz Gill's judicial remand in sedition case
Former PM's close aide Shahzad Akbar's name placed on ECL

Former PM's close aide Shahzad Akbar's name placed on ECL
Karachi welcomes rain amid another forecast of heavy showers today

Karachi welcomes rain amid another forecast of heavy showers today
Petrol price hike: Miftah Ismail puts ball in PM Shehbaz Sharif's court

Petrol price hike: Miftah Ismail puts ball in PM Shehbaz Sharif's court

Parliament Lodges case: Imran Khan, Sheikh Rasheed called by NA committee

Parliament Lodges case: Imran Khan, Sheikh Rasheed called by NA committee
Police arrest four suspects for harassing foreign tourists in Islamabad

Police arrest four suspects for harassing foreign tourists in Islamabad

'Perfectly alright': Punjab home minister denies Shahbaz Gill torture rumours

'Perfectly alright': Punjab home minister denies Shahbaz Gill torture rumours
Govt to arrest all people involved in social media campaign against Balochistan copter crash

Govt to arrest all people involved in social media campaign against Balochistan copter crash
Barrister Saif says Tank attack an attempt to disrupt peace talks with TTP

Barrister Saif says Tank attack an attempt to disrupt peace talks with TTP
Pakistan 'happy to play positive role' to bridge differences between US, China: PM

Pakistan 'happy to play positive role' to bridge differences between US, China: PM
US ambassadors meeting provincial govt officials 'not a problem': Shireen Mazari

US ambassadors meeting provincial govt officials 'not a problem': Shireen Mazari
Assets of Imran Khan, wife Bushra Bibi revealed

Assets of Imran Khan, wife Bushra Bibi revealed

Latest

view all