Fawad prays for speedy recovery of Hamza Shahbaz's daughter

After reports of delay in Hamza Shahbaz's return to Pakistan from London due to his daughter's health, PML-N's arch-rival PTI leader Fawad Chaudhry prayed for a speedy recovery of the former's daughter Samaviyah.



Taking to Twitter, Fawad sent his well-wishes to Hamza's daughter and prayed for her return to routine life after an early recovery.

"Prayers for early recovery, may she get back to her mothers lap and fathers arms very soon," he wrote.



As per the report of a private TV channel, Samaviyah — who is the only daughter of Hamza and suffers from a heart disease — was admitted to a hospital in London after she fell ill.