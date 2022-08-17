 
pakistan
Wednesday Aug 17 2022
By
Web Desk

Fawad prays for speedy recovery of Hamza Shahbaz's daughter

By
Web Desk

Wednesday Aug 17, 2022

PTI leader Fawad Chaudhry (Left) and Hamza Shahbaz. — APP/Instagram
PTI leader Fawad Chaudhry (Left) and Hamza Shahbaz. — APP/Instagram

After reports of delay in Hamza Shahbaz's return to Pakistan from London due to his daughter's health, PML-N's arch-rival PTI leader Fawad Chaudhry prayed for a speedy recovery of the former's daughter Samaviyah.

Taking to Twitter, Fawad sent his well-wishes to Hamza's daughter and prayed for her return to routine life after an early recovery.

Related items

"Prayers for early recovery, may she get back to her mothers lap and fathers arms very soon," he wrote.

As per the report of a private TV channel, Samaviyah — who is the only daughter of Hamza and suffers from a heart disease — was admitted to a hospital in London after she fell ill. 

More From Pakistan:

First Pakistani councillor elected in UK's Salford

First Pakistani councillor elected in UK's Salford
PMD issues 'high alert' after flood scares in Balochistan, Sindh

PMD issues 'high alert' after flood scares in Balochistan, Sindh
Pak vs Ned: Pakistan inch closer to World Cup 2023 qualification

Pak vs Ned: Pakistan inch closer to World Cup 2023 qualification
Javed Iqbal received Rs74m in pay over four years

Javed Iqbal received Rs74m in pay over four years
Faisalabad men force girl to lick shoes, chop her hair after she refuses to marry friend's father

Faisalabad men force girl to lick shoes, chop her hair after she refuses to marry friend's father
Gas supply cut in parts of Karachi as rains continue to wreak havoc

Gas supply cut in parts of Karachi as rains continue to wreak havoc
Larger bench of IHC constituted to hear prohibited funding case

Larger bench of IHC constituted to hear prohibited funding case
Islamabad court orders handover of Shahbaz Gill to police for 48 hours

Islamabad court orders handover of Shahbaz Gill to police for 48 hours
COAS Gen Bajwa receives UAE’s highest civil award

COAS Gen Bajwa receives UAE’s highest civil award
Former PM's close aide Shahzad Akbar's name placed on ECL

Former PM's close aide Shahzad Akbar's name placed on ECL
Karachi welcomes rain amid another forecast of heavy showers today

Karachi welcomes rain amid another forecast of heavy showers today
Not consulted before petrol price hiked: Zardari expresses concern

Not consulted before petrol price hiked: Zardari expresses concern

Latest

view all