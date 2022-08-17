 
pakistan
Imran Khan's nomination papers for NA-108 rejected

PTI chairperson Imran Khan. — APP/File
  • Papers were rejected as Imran Khan hadn't provided satisfactory answer to objections related to his assets.
  • Returning officer issues final list after checking all  documents.
  • His papers have been accepted in remaining eight constituencies. 

FAISALABAD: The nomination papers filed by PTI chairperson Imran Khan to contest by-elections from National Assembly Constituency NA-108 were rejected on Wednesday. 

Khan had filed his nomination papers from all nine constituencies of the National Assembly. 

His papers were submitted by PTI leaders from constituencies NA-22, 24, 31, 45, 108, 118, 237, 239 and 246 of Mardan, Charsadda, Peshawar, Kurram, Faisalabad, Nankana, Malir, Korangi and Karachi’s District South, respectively.

However, the district election commissioner for NA-108 said that the former prime minister did not provide a satisfactory answer to the objections related to his assets, and therefore, his nomination papers were rejected. 

The returning officer issued the final list after checking all the documents.

The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) announced September 25 as the date for the by-polls after National Assembly Speaker Raja Pervaiz Ashraf had on July 28 accepted the resignations of 11 PTI lawmakers — nine on general and two on reserved seats. 

However, Khan's papers have been accepted in the remaining eight constituencies. 

