Thursday Aug 18 2022
Flood sweeps away Karachi family, car found on bank of Malir River

Thursday Aug 18, 2022

Seven members of a family, travelling between Hyderabad and Karachi, went missing on Wednesday after their car was swept away by a flood following heavy rain in Sindh.

The vehicle was discovered later in the day on the bank of the Malir River, two to three kilometres away from Karachi's Link Road.

According to rescue officials in Karachi, there were no bodies found in the vehicle.

Relatives of the missing family said seven people were in the car, including the driver.

Woman and child drown in flash floods 

Meanwhile, a flood from the Thaddo Nadi claimed the life of one woman when it entered Mir Khan Barfat Goth. Fortunately, her three children were rescued.

The body of the woman was retrieved, area residents said.

The flood water damaged many houses, they added.

It is important to note that Pakistan Meteorological Department issued warnings for flashfloods and heavy rains in Sindh between August 16 and 19. 

