 
pakistan
Thursday Aug 18 2022
By
Awais Yousafzai

Prohibited funding case: IHC issues pre-admission notice to ECP

By
Awais Yousafzai

Thursday Aug 18, 2022

A representational image of the Islamabad High Court board. — AFP/File
A representational image of the Islamabad High Court board. — AFP/File

  • ECP is directed to present its arguments in next hearing.
  • Next hearing is scheduled to be held on August 24.
  • Last week, PTI challenged ECP’s ruling in IHC.

The Islamabad High Court (IHC) Wednesday issued a pre-admission notice to the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) to decide on the admissibility of a petition filed by the PTI against the electoral body’s ruling in the prohibited funding case.

The high court reserved the verdict today on the PTI's petition challenging the unanimous verdict announced by the ECP — according to which the PTI had received prohibited funding — and regarding the show cause notice issued by the election commission for its suspension.

The hearing has been further adjourned till August 24 (Wednesday) during which the ECP is expected to present its arguments after which the final decision will be taken by the IHC.

Related items

On August 10, the PTI challenged the ECP’s ruling in the IHC, seeking annulment of the order in the prohibited funding case.

In his petition filed with the IHC, PTI Additional Secretary-General Omar Ayub had asked the court to not only nullify the August 2 ruling, but also revoke the ECP's show-cause notice sent to PTI Chairman Imran Khan.

The petitioner had said he was "grossly aggrieved" by the fact-finding report — which revealed that the PTI had obtained funds from foreign sources — and demanded that it be declared "perverse, incorrect and in excess of authority and jurisdiction".

In his petition, he had also asked the court to "declare that any action suggested by the ECP is beyond its authority and that no action can be taken on the basis of a fact-finding report"

More From Pakistan:

WATCH: Chinese artist sings Hadiqa Kiyani's phenomenal 'Buhe Bariyan'

WATCH: Chinese artist sings Hadiqa Kiyani's phenomenal 'Buhe Bariyan'
WATCH: Man nearly drowns trying to cross Karachi's Malir River

WATCH: Man nearly drowns trying to cross Karachi's Malir River
Toshakana reference: Imran Khan not MNA, ECP cannot issue notice, says lawyer

Toshakana reference: Imran Khan not MNA, ECP cannot issue notice, says lawyer
IHC summons Islamabad advocate general, police officials in Gill remand case

IHC summons Islamabad advocate general, police officials in Gill remand case
PTI's Murad Saeed claims armed men came by his residence in his absence

PTI's Murad Saeed claims armed men came by his residence in his absence
Pakistan to receive $1 million from US 'to build resilience against natural disasters'

Pakistan to receive $1 million from US 'to build resilience against natural disasters'
Medical board says Shahbaz Gill needs 'monitoring, assessment' by specialists

Medical board says Shahbaz Gill needs 'monitoring, assessment' by specialists
Questions raised over UK-Pakistan Immigration return deal

Questions raised over UK-Pakistan Immigration return deal
Fact check: Did Sheikh Rasheed really go into hiding?

Fact check: Did Sheikh Rasheed really go into hiding?
Karachi's Madhubala elephant gets relief after years of dental pain

Karachi's Madhubala elephant gets relief after years of dental pain
Flood sweeps away family en route to Hyderabad, car found on bank of Malir River

Flood sweeps away family en route to Hyderabad, car found on bank of Malir River
ECP seeks army and Rangers deployment for Karachi by-election on NA-245

ECP seeks army and Rangers deployment for Karachi by-election on NA-245

Latest

view all