Alia Bhatt shares glimpse of new 'Brahmastra' song 'Dance Ka Bhoot'

Alia Bhatt on Thursday shared the teaser for the upcoming 'Brahmastra' song 'Dance ka Bhoot'

Actress Alia Bhatt recently shared a snippet of the song Dance Ka Bhoot featuring her husband Ranbir Kapoor from their upcoming film Brahmastra, scheduled to release on September 9.

Alia posted the teaser with a caption: "Arrey ajaa, Jhoom! Dance ka Bhoot teaser out now!

Not only did the couple's fans seem excited about the song but numerous other actors also showed their excitement for the upcoming energetic song.



Renowned actor Anil Kapoor wrote in the comment section: "Gliding through it," while famous choreographer Bosco Martis wrote: "Fabbb".

Dance ka Bhoot seems to be Ranbir's intro song in the film; in the small snippet, he is seen dancing his heart out, putting in all efforts and energy into his fantastic dance moves.

Brahmastra is an Ayan Mukerji film featuring Ranbir, Alia and Amitabh Bachchan in the lead roles.