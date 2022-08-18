 
Thursday Aug 18 2022
By
Web Desk

PTI announces schedule for rallies after postponing Karachi jalsa

By
Web Desk

Thursday Aug 18, 2022

A representational image of PTI jalsa. — Twitter/PTIofficial
A representational image of PTI jalsa. — Twitter/PTIofficial

  • Ali Zaidi says Karachi jalsa has been postponed due to rain.
  • Adds decision has been taken after consultations with Imran Khan.
  • Imran Khan will address 17 jalsas from Aug 21 to Sept 11.

KARACHI: The PTI Thursday announced its schedule for rallies across Pakistan after postponing its August 19’s Karachi jalsa.

Addressing a press conference in the port city, PTI leader Ali Zaidi said that the public gathering that was to be held in Karachi tomorrow (Friday) has been postponed due to torrential rains across the province.

“The decision has been taken after consultations with party chairperson Imran Khan,” he said, adding that all preparations were complete; however, precautions are being taken keeping in view the weather forecast.

Schedule of PTI's upcoming 'power shows'

As per the schedule released by the PTI, Imran Khan will address 17 jalsas from different cities. The details of these rallies are as follows:

  • August 21 (Sunday) — Rawalpindi
  • August 24 (Wednesday) — Haripur
  • August 26 (Friday) — Karachi
  • August 27 (Saturday) — Sukkur
  • August 28 (Sunday) — Peshawar
  • August 29 (Monday) —Jhelum
  • August 31 (Wednesday) — Attock
  • September 1 (Thursday) — Sargodha
  • September 2 (Friday) — Gujrat
  • September 3 (Saturday) — Bhawalpur
  • September 4 (Sunday) — Faisalabad
  • September 6 (Tuesday) — Mardan
  • September 7 (Wednesday) — Bhawalnagar
  • September 8 (Thursday) — Multan
  • September 9 (Friday) — Sheikupura
  • September 10 (Saturday) — Gujranwala
  • September 11 (Sunday) — Quetta

