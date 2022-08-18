 
Thursday Aug 18 2022
Web Desk

‘Not less than a joke’: Marriyum Aurangzeb mocks Imran Khan for speaking about media freedom

Web Desk

Thursday Aug 18, 2022

Federal Minister for Information Marriyum Aurangzeb addresses a press conference on August 18, 2022 — PID
Federal Minister for Information Marriyum Aurangzeb addresses a press conference on August 18, 2022 — PID

  • "During Khan's tenure black laws against media were formed," Aurangzeb says.
  • She adds Khan is not appearing before FIA and he should be arrested.
  • Minister recalls Amnesty International highlighted corruption in Pakistan during PTI's tenure.

ISLAMABAD: Information Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb Thursday mocked PTI Chairperson Imran Khan for talking about media freedom, terming it “not less than a joke”.

Addressing a press conference, she recalled that during PTI’s tenure journalists were tortured and programmes were suspended. The information minister said: "Imran Khan is misleading the nation.”

“Several international media watch international organisations had called Khan a ‘predator’ and black laws against media were formed under his tenure,” she said, adding that his “rented” media team spread propaganda against media.

The information minister said that Khan was the prime minister when Absar Alam, Asad Toor, Asma Sherazi, Gharida Farooqui, Nusrat Javed, and Matiullah Jan were attacked.

She went on to highlight that during Khan’s tenure as prime minister programmes of renowned journalists Amber Shamsi, Hamid Mir, Talat Hussain, Iftikhar Ahmed, Najam Sethi, and Murtaza Solangi were also suspended.

Shahbaz Gill's arrest

Regarding Shahbaz Gill’s case, she highlighted that during Khan’s tenure then Opposition members were arrested twice for every allegation.

“Nawaz Sharif was handcuffed in front of his daughter Maryam Nawaz, and cases were registered against 90-year-old mother of Javed Latif,” she said while highlighting the wrongdoings of the previous government.

“Those who mocked other political leaders for falling sick in custody are now reeling with the same problems,” she said, accusing Gill of "faking" his health issues.

'Imran Khan should be arrested'

Taking a jibe at Khan’s comments regarding the “flawed” justice system in the country, Aurangzeb said that when all power should be held accountable then the PTI chairperson should also be summoned in the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP).

“Khan is not appearing before the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) and he should be arrested,” Aurangzeb maintained.

“It was in Khan’s tenure that Amnesty International highlighted the corruption in Pakistan,” she said, adding that the organisation noted that historic corruption was seen during the period of PTI’s government.

