 
pakistan
Friday Aug 19 2022
By
Web Desk

PTCL says optical fiber network experiencing 'technical faults' due to heavy rains, floods

By
Web Desk

Friday Aug 19, 2022

Reuters representational image showing internet cables.
Reuters representational image showing internet cables.
  • PTCL says users in Northern and Central regions facing internet outage.
  • Says "technical faults" due to heavy rains and floods.
  • Assures users teams are working to restore services "on priority".

The Pakistan Telecommunication Company Ltd on Friday said that its optical fiber network is experiencing "technical faults" due to heavy rains and floods and assured subscribers work is underway to restore services.

"Due to heavy rains and floods, PTCL's optical fiber network is experiencing some technical faults," read a statement posted on Twitter.

"As a result, PTCL users in Northern and Central regions are facing internet outage," the statement said, adding that teams are working to restore the services "on priority".

Earlier, the Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) said internet connectivity problems that have been reported by the PTCL have been caused by an "issue" in data networks between the South and North regions.

"As reported by PTCL, issue has been reported in data networks between South and North which is causing internet connectivity issues," the PTA said in a statement on Twitter.

Without elaborating any further on the nature of the problem, PTA said that the "issue" is being investigated.

Related items

The statement added that the PTA is monitoring the situation and will keep users updated.

PTCL internet services are down all over the country, Geo News reported Friday morning.

This includes internet connections of private organisations, home users and offices in general.

More From Pakistan:

WATCH: Shahbaz Gill bursts into tears on his way to court

WATCH: Shahbaz Gill bursts into tears on his way to court
Pakistan categorically rejects India's pre-poll rigging attempts in occupied Kashmir

Pakistan categorically rejects India's pre-poll rigging attempts in occupied Kashmir
Islamabad court reserves verdict on plea to extend Shahbaz Gill's physical remand

Islamabad court reserves verdict on plea to extend Shahbaz Gill's physical remand
Shahbaz Gill is fit and healthy: PIMS medical report

Shahbaz Gill is fit and healthy: PIMS medical report
Heavy rain not likely in Karachi today

Heavy rain not likely in Karachi today
COAS Gen Bajwa, US commander discuss military-to-military ties

COAS Gen Bajwa, US commander discuss military-to-military ties
Cambridge releases O Level, IGCSE results for June 2022 session

Cambridge releases O Level, IGCSE results for June 2022 session
Fact check: Did UK govt ask Nawaz Sharif to leave by Sept 25?

Fact check: Did UK govt ask Nawaz Sharif to leave by Sept 25?
‘Not less than a joke’: Marriyum Aurangzeb mocks Imran Khan for speaking about media freedom

‘Not less than a joke’: Marriyum Aurangzeb mocks Imran Khan for speaking about media freedom
Review policies, there is still time, Imran Khan tells 'neutrals'

Review policies, there is still time, Imran Khan tells 'neutrals'
PTI announces schedule for rallies after postponing Karachi jalsa

PTI announces schedule for rallies after postponing Karachi jalsa
Shahbaz Gill treated worse than animals: Hashim Dogar

Shahbaz Gill treated worse than animals: Hashim Dogar

Latest

view all