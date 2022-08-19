5 friends swept away after Neelum Valley's Ratti Gali lake overflows

Five youngsters who had gone to tour Azad Jammu and Kashmir last week were swept away by floods due to the overflowing of the Ratti Gali lake in Neelum Valley, it emerged on Friday.

The deputy commissioner of the Neelam Valley said that the body of a young man has been found, while the search for the others is underway.

According to the official, the deceased, Talha Javed, was a resident of Narowal and the five youngsters had come to Neelum Valley on August 13.

They lost contact with their families on August 15, he added.





