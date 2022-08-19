 
pakistan
Friday Aug 19 2022
By
Web Desk

5 friends swept away after Neelum Valley's Ratti Gali lake overflows

By
Web Desk

Friday Aug 19, 2022

Five youngsters who had gone to tour Azad Jammu and Kashmir last week were swept away by floods due to the overflowing of the Ratti Gali lake in Neelum Valley, it emerged on Friday.

The deputy commissioner of the Neelam Valley said that the body of a young man has been found, while the search for the others is underway.

According to the official, the deceased, Talha Javed, was a resident of Narowal and the five youngsters had come to Neelum Valley on August 13.

They lost contact with their families on August 15, he added.


More From Pakistan:

WATCH: Shahbaz Gill bursts into tears on his way to court

WATCH: Shahbaz Gill bursts into tears on his way to court
PTCL says optical fiber network experiencing 'technical faults' due to heavy rains, floods

PTCL says optical fiber network experiencing 'technical faults' due to heavy rains, floods
Pakistan categorically rejects India's pre-poll rigging attempts in occupied Kashmir

Pakistan categorically rejects India's pre-poll rigging attempts in occupied Kashmir
Islamabad court reserves verdict on plea to extend Shahbaz Gill's physical remand

Islamabad court reserves verdict on plea to extend Shahbaz Gill's physical remand
Imran confuses people by distorting facts, playing mind games: PM Shehbaz Sharif

Imran confuses people by distorting facts, playing mind games: PM Shehbaz Sharif
Shahbaz Gill is fit and healthy: PIMS medical report

Shahbaz Gill is fit and healthy: PIMS medical report
Heavy rain not likely in Karachi today

Heavy rain not likely in Karachi today
COAS Gen Bajwa, US commander discuss military-to-military ties

COAS Gen Bajwa, US commander discuss military-to-military ties
Cambridge releases O Level, IGCSE results for June 2022 session

Cambridge releases O Level, IGCSE results for June 2022 session
Fact check: Did UK govt ask Nawaz Sharif to leave by Sept 25?

Fact check: Did UK govt ask Nawaz Sharif to leave by Sept 25?
‘Not less than a joke’: Marriyum Aurangzeb mocks Imran Khan for speaking about media freedom

‘Not less than a joke’: Marriyum Aurangzeb mocks Imran Khan for speaking about media freedom
Review policies, there is still time, Imran Khan tells 'neutrals'

Review policies, there is still time, Imran Khan tells 'neutrals'

Latest

view all