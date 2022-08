Sindh Education and Labour Minister Saeed Ghani. Photo: File/ Geo.tv

Sindh Minister for Labour and Human Resources Saeed Ghani has stepped down from the post, it emerged on Friday.



Sources said that the resignation has been forwarded to Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah for approval.

They said that the politician has tendered his resignation as he intends to contest in the upcoming by-elections in the province.



Before being appointed as the provincial minister for labour and human resources, Ghani also served the post of education minister.