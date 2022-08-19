Weather update: When is next monsoon spell expected?

A file photo of waterlogging in Karachi. — APP/File

ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) Friday said a low pressure over upper Sindh is likely to weaken during the next 12 hours; while another low-pressure area is likely to approach the province from August 23.



As per the Met Office forecast due to this weather system, monsoon currents are penetrating in upper and southern parts of the country. Under the influence of this weather system rain-wind/thundershowers (with isolated heavy falls) are expected in:



In northeastern parts of Balochistan from August 19 to 22

In Sindh from August 19 to 20 with occasional gaps

At scattered places in Khyber Pakhtunkhuwa, Punjab, Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan from August 20 to 23 with occasional gaps

Meanwhile, more rain-wind and thundershower (with few heavy falls) is expected in Sindh, south Punjab, south and northeastern Balochistan on August 23-24.

The PMD warned that: