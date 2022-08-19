 
pakistan
Friday Aug 19 2022
Weather update: When is next monsoon spell expected?

Friday Aug 19, 2022

A file photo of waterlogging in Karachi. — APP/File
ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) Friday said a low pressure over upper Sindh is likely to weaken during the next 12 hours; while another low-pressure area is likely to approach the province from August 23.

As per the Met Office forecast due to this weather system, monsoon currents are penetrating in upper and southern parts of the country. Under the influence of this weather system rain-wind/thundershowers (with isolated heavy falls) are expected in:

  • In northeastern parts of Balochistan from August 19 to 22 
  • In Sindh from August 19 to 20 with occasional gaps
  • At scattered places in Khyber Pakhtunkhuwa, Punjab, Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan from August 20 to 23 with occasional gaps

Meanwhile, more rain-wind and thundershower (with few heavy falls) is expected in Sindh, south Punjab, south and northeastern Balochistan on August 23-24.

The PMD warned that:

  • Heavy rains may generate urban flooding in Sukkur, Dadu, Larkana, Jaccobabad and Shaheed Benazirabad on August 19-20
  • Heavy rains may generate urban flooding in Karachi, Hyderabad, Thatta, Badin, Mirpurkhas, Shaheed Benazirabad, Dadu and Sukkur on August 23-24
  • Flash flooding is expected in Qilla Saifullah, Loralai, Barkhan, Kohlu, Mosa Khel, Sherani, Sibbi, Bolan, Kalat, Khuzdar, Lasbella and hill torrents of Dera Ghazi Khan on August 19-20 and from August 22 to 24
  • Heavy rains may generate urban flooding in Rawalpindi/Islamabad, Bahawalpur, Multan, Faislabad, Lahore, Gujranwala, Peshawar, Nowshera and Mardan on August 21 and 22
  • Flash flooding is expected in local Nullahs of Islamabad/Rawalpindi, Abbottabad, Mansehra, Dir, Karak, Lakki Marwat, Bannu and Kashmir on August 21 and 22
  • Rainfall may trigger landslides in Kashmir, hilly areas of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Galiyat, Murree, Chillas, Diamir, Gilgit, Hunza, Astore, Ghizer and Skardu during the forecast period

