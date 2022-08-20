 
pakistan
Saturday Aug 20 2022
By
Web Desk

Passengers' relatives can now enter Lahore airport terminal building: aviation minister

By
Web Desk

Saturday Aug 20, 2022

Lahore Allama Iqbal International Airport — official website
Lahore Allama Iqbal International Airport — official website 

The government has decided to allow relatives and friends of arriving passengers to enter the terminal building at Lahore Allama Iqbal International Airport, Geo News reported on Saturday.

Federal Aviation Minister Khawaja Saad Rafiq visited Lahore Airport late at night to make the announcement, during which he also stated that the restriction of one passenger to one person upon arrival at the airport is also being lifted.

He said that for the ease of people, a third queue has been started at the checkpost.

Also read: After upgradation work, Lahore airport's main runway resumes flight operation

Terminal building at Lahore Allama Iqbal International Airport
Terminal building at Lahore Allama Iqbal International Airport

He added that the domestic lounge will be used as an international lounge from 10pm to 5am.

More From Pakistan:

Two terrorists killed in North Waziristan operation: ISPR

Two terrorists killed in North Waziristan operation: ISPR
'All of you will be arrested if one PML-N worker is arrested,' Tarar warns PTI

'All of you will be arrested if one PML-N worker is arrested,' Tarar warns PTI
Why should Pakistan keep petrol price high? Atif Mian explains

Why should Pakistan keep petrol price high? Atif Mian explains
Fact check: This footage shared by Sherry Rehman showing 'cloudburst' not from Jamshoro

Fact check: This footage shared by Sherry Rehman showing 'cloudburst' not from Jamshoro
Climate change behind 'extraordinarily above normal rains' in Sindh, Balochistan

Climate change behind 'extraordinarily above normal rains' in Sindh, Balochistan
In interaction with Harvard students, PM says Pakistan and India can’t afford another war

In interaction with Harvard students, PM says Pakistan and India can’t afford another war
FIA mulls arresting Imran Khan in prohibited funds case

FIA mulls arresting Imran Khan in prohibited funds case
Most amendments in NAB law apparently give relief to accused: CJP

Most amendments in NAB law apparently give relief to accused: CJP
Shahbaz Gill torture: Police inquiry launched under IG Islamabad

Shahbaz Gill torture: Police inquiry launched under IG Islamabad
Shahbaz Gill 'faking it', 'no abuse of any kind occurred': Rana Sanaullah

Shahbaz Gill 'faking it', 'no abuse of any kind occurred': Rana Sanaullah
IHC bars ECP from holding by-polls on Mian Soomro’s vacant seat

IHC bars ECP from holding by-polls on Mian Soomro’s vacant seat
KE claims eight deaths in recent Karachi rains due to 'faulty internal wiring'

KE claims eight deaths in recent Karachi rains due to 'faulty internal wiring'

Latest

view all