Passengers' relatives can now enter Lahore airport terminal building: aviation minister

The government has decided to allow relatives and friends of arriving passengers to enter the terminal building at Lahore Allama Iqbal International Airport, Geo News reported on Saturday.

Federal Aviation Minister Khawaja Saad Rafiq visited Lahore Airport late at night to make the announcement, during which he also stated that the restriction of one passenger to one person upon arrival at the airport is also being lifted.

He said that for the ease of people, a third queue has been started at the checkpost.



He added that the domestic lounge will be used as an international lounge from 10pm to 5am.