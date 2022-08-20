Faisalabad medical student debunks rumours of 'reconciliation' with alleged abusers

 
Khadija, a medical student who was allegedly physically and mentally abused in Faisalabad for refusing to marry her friend's father, has released a video statement debunking rumours that she and her family have reconciled with the alleged abusers.

In her video statement, she stated: "A video has gone viral on social media this morning (Friday) that we have reconciled with these criminals, but I have not reconciled with this criminal family."

"I am still fighting this case and I stand by my position. I want you all to support me, we will definitely punish these criminals, God willing. We have not reconciled with them," Khadija reiterated.

She said that the viral video was made some time back by Anna (her friend and prime suspect Sheikh Danish Ali's daughter), and that she did not know why it was made at the time.

It should be noted that a video showing the medical student being tortured recently surfaced on internet, in which her hair and eyebrows were cut, and she was forced to lick the shoes of the suspects.

