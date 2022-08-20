Fans dejected after Shaheen Afridi's exclusion from Asia Cup 2022

Pacer Shaheen Shah Afridi sits on the benches in this undated photo. — Twitter/HighonCric

The Pakistan team have been dealt a major blow after their main pacer Shaheen Shah Afridi was ruled out of the Asia Cup 2022 and the home series against England.

The young pace sensation has been a crucial part of Pakistan's bowling attack in recent years and also played an important role during India vs Pakistan match at the T20 World Cup.

However, he will now return to the field in October with the New Zealand T20I tri-series, which will be followed by the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup Australia 2022.

Shaheen suffered a right knee ligament injury while fielding during the first Test against Sri Lanka in Galle last month. His replacement for the Asia Cup will be announced later.



The news did not sit well with the fans and they expressed their sadness over the news.

