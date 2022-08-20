 
sports
Saturday Aug 20 2022
By
SDSports desk

Fans dejected after Shaheen Afridi's exclusion from Asia Cup 2022

By
SDSports desk

Saturday Aug 20, 2022

Pacer Shaheen Shah Afridi sits on the benches in this undated photo. — Twitter/HighonCric
Pacer Shaheen Shah Afridi sits on the benches in this undated photo. — Twitter/HighonCric

The Pakistan team have been dealt a major blow after their main pacer Shaheen Shah Afridi was ruled out of the Asia Cup 2022 and the home series against England.

The young pace sensation has been a crucial part of Pakistan's bowling attack in recent years and also played an important role during India vs Pakistan match at the T20 World Cup.

However, he will now return to the field in October with the New Zealand T20I tri-series, which will be followed by the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup Australia 2022.

Related items

Shaheen suffered a right knee ligament injury while fielding during the first Test against Sri Lanka in Galle last month. His replacement for the Asia Cup will be announced later.

The news did not sit well with the fans and they expressed their sadness over the news.

The reaction


More From Sports:

In major blow to Pakistan, Shaheen Afridi ruled out of Asia Cup 2022

In major blow to Pakistan, Shaheen Afridi ruled out of Asia Cup 2022
Kobe Bryant’s widow says she fears fatal crash photos will spread

Kobe Bryant’s widow says she fears fatal crash photos will spread
Asia Cup 2022: Why is Asif Ali's focus not just on India?

Asia Cup 2022: Why is Asif Ali's focus not just on India?
Babar Azam ‘mixture of Ronaldo, Messi’, Shahdab Khan tells ex-Man Utd keeper Edwin van der Sar

Babar Azam ‘mixture of Ronaldo, Messi’, Shahdab Khan tells ex-Man Utd keeper Edwin van der Sar
‘Real recognise real’: Babar Azam meets Dutch football club Ajax's captain Dušan Tadić

‘Real recognise real’: Babar Azam meets Dutch football club Ajax's captain Dušan Tadić
'Live every moment': Babar Azam gives advise to his fans

'Live every moment': Babar Azam gives advise to his fans
Hassan Ali to play National T20 Cup as PCB rejects his NOC for CPL

Hassan Ali to play National T20 Cup as PCB rejects his NOC for CPL
Pakistan qualifies for semi-final of World Junior Squash Championships

Pakistan qualifies for semi-final of World Junior Squash Championships
How many days have passed since Virat Kohli's last century?

How many days have passed since Virat Kohli's last century?
PCB gives NOC to Azam Khan for Caribbean Premier League

PCB gives NOC to Azam Khan for Caribbean Premier League

PHF's re-elected president assures players, coaching panel to get salaries next week

PHF's re-elected president assures players, coaching panel to get salaries next week
Pak vs Ned: Pakistan move up in World Cup Super League points table

Pak vs Ned: Pakistan move up in World Cup Super League points table

Latest

view all