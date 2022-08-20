 
Who should replace Shaheen Afridi in Asia Cup?

Pakistan pacer Shaheen Shah Afridi. — Reuters/File

With the exclusion of Shaheen Shah Afridi from the upcoming T20 Asia Cup, as well as the seven-match T20I series at home against England in September, cricket fans and experts are now concerned about who will replace him.

As the concerns and expectations regarding Afridi’s health and the fate of Pakistan during the two series faded, Twitteratis quickly jumped on to the next topic: “Who will replace Afridi?”

Journalist Arfa Feroz Zake took to his Twitter noting that Mir Hamza can be considered as a major option to replace Afridi.

“Pakistan cannot deprive themselves of a left-arm fast bowler in AsiaCup 2022,” he wrote on Twitter, adding that he has the experience and knows the art of swinging the new ball as well.

The journalist said he can become a “surprise card in Asia Cup.”

Shoaib Jatt, a sports anchor, endorsed Zake’s point of view and added that Hamza will be the “perfect replacement” for Afridi. “He is the best in the country with the new ball,” he wrote.

A Twitter user Waqar said Hamza is the only left-arm pacer who has done well recently.

“He could be the best choice for Asia Cup. In the absence of Afridi, PCB should prefer him instead of Hassan Ali,” he said.

Meanwhile, Talha Hassan, another Twitter user, said: “Like for like replacement is only Hamza.”

The suggestions come after Afridi was ruled out because of a knee injury. He faces race against time to be fit for the T20 World Cup, starting October, after being advised "four-six weeks rest" by the PCB's medical advisory committee.

