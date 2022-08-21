Saif Ali Khan shares intimate details about divorce from Amrita Singh

Saif Ali Khan got candid about his divorce with Amrita Singh on Koffee with Karan Season 2

Saif Ali Khan got hitched to Amrita Singh when he was just 21 years old, and 2 kids later, the couple broke up in 2004, with Saif opening up about the separation on Koffee with Karan season two.

Karan Johar asked the Kal Ho Naa Ho actor about his relationship with his kids after the divorce, to which Saif replied, “I can’t imagine exactly the impact this will have on Sara and Ibrahim.”

“I just pray and will make every effort possible.”

Further, he shared his feelings about his ex-wife Amrita, saying, “I do owe a lot, and I have a tremendous amount of respect for my ex-wife Amrita and I would like us to be friends, I hope, one day.”