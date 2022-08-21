 
Showbiz
Sunday Aug 21 2022
By
Web Desk

Saif Ali Khan shares intimate details about divorce from Amrita Singh

By
Web Desk

Sunday Aug 21, 2022

Saif Ali Khan got candid about his divorce with Amrita Singh on Koffee with Karan Season 2
Saif Ali Khan got candid about his divorce with Amrita Singh on Koffee with Karan Season 2 

Saif Ali Khan got hitched to Amrita Singh when he was just 21 years old, and 2 kids later, the couple broke up in 2004, with Saif opening up about the separation on Koffee with Karan season two.

Karan Johar asked the Kal Ho Naa Ho actor about his relationship with his kids after the divorce, to which Saif replied, “I can’t imagine exactly the impact this will have on Sara and Ibrahim.”

“I just pray and will make every effort possible.”

Further, he shared his feelings about his ex-wife Amrita, saying, “I do owe a lot, and I have a tremendous amount of respect for my ex-wife Amrita and I would like us to be friends, I hope, one day.” 

More From Showbiz:

Alia Bhatt to add 'Kapoor' to her name, does not want to feel 'left out'

Alia Bhatt to add 'Kapoor' to her name, does not want to feel 'left out'
Kareena Kapoor sparks backlash over comment about ‘Jab We Met’ role

Kareena Kapoor sparks backlash over comment about ‘Jab We Met’ role
Amara Sikander mirrors ‘Ms. Marvel’s deeply connected family values in epic finale artwork

Amara Sikander mirrors ‘Ms. Marvel’s deeply connected family values in epic finale artwork
Sonam Kapoor, Anand Ahuja welcome baby boy: report

Sonam Kapoor, Anand Ahuja welcome baby boy: report
Hrithik Roshan reveals inspiration behind blockbuster movie 'Krishh'

Hrithik Roshan reveals inspiration behind blockbuster movie 'Krishh'
Kriti Sanon, Taapsee Pannu to replace Vidya Balan in 'Dirty Picture' sequel?

Kriti Sanon, Taapsee Pannu to replace Vidya Balan in 'Dirty Picture' sequel?
Ranbir Kapoor's comment about pregnant Alia Bhatt gets him into hot waters

Ranbir Kapoor's comment about pregnant Alia Bhatt gets him into hot waters
The deal between Aamir Khan and Netflix for Laal Singh Chaddha fails miserably-details inside

The deal between Aamir Khan and Netflix for Laal Singh Chaddha fails miserably-details inside
Janhvi Kapoor and Sara Ali Khan to star in a movie together soon

Janhvi Kapoor and Sara Ali Khan to star in a movie together soon

Rajpal Yadav on being a supporting actor: 'It's like IPL of entertainment'

Rajpal Yadav on being a supporting actor: 'It's like IPL of entertainment'
From YouTube to Hollywood: How Justin Bibis re-emerged from oblivion

From YouTube to Hollywood: How Justin Bibis re-emerged from oblivion
Rohit Shetty announces 'Golmaal 5' with Ajay Devgn

Rohit Shetty announces 'Golmaal 5' with Ajay Devgn

Latest

view all