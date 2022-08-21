Pakistan rubbishes India’s false terrorism-related allegations

Two guards stand outside of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs office in Islamabad, Pakistan. — AFP

India must recognise that its false propaganda cannot deter Pakistan from exposing India’s brutalisation of Kashmiris, says FO.

Pakistan firmly rejects recent spate of false terrorism-related assertions made by India.

Section of Indian media reported that India had seized an ‘empty boat’ in Maharashtra along with some weapons.

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan on Sunday categorically rejected the recent spate of "false terrorism-related assertions" made by India in which some detached alleged incidents are being distorted and presented as a so-called "terror" plot against New Delhi.

In a statement, Foreign Office spokesperson Asim Iftikhar Ahmed said a section of the Indian media has reported that India had intercepted a message from a ‘Pakistani’ WhatsApp number as well as seized an ‘empty boat’ in Maharashtra along with some weapons.

Some segments of the Indian media have deceitfully sought to link these to the preposterous claims about a so-called ‘Mumbai style’ attack being planned, he added.



Separately, the Indian media have also reported that the Indian intelligence and border forces were on high alert for possible ‘cross-border infiltration’ attempts along Rajauri, the spokesperson said, adding that all this is nothing but continuation of the sinister Indian design to yet again raise the “terrorism” bogey to malign Pakistan.

He warned that India must recognise that no amount of its false propaganda can deter Pakistan from exposing India’s brutalisation of the Kashmiri people in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

The spokesperson also urged the international community to take immediate cognizance of the fact that India is yet again resorting to classic ‘false flag’ methods to advance its sinister designs and that this could have serious implications for peace and security in the region.