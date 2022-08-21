Pak vs Ned: Pakistan opt to bat first against Netherlands in final ODI

Sunday Aug 21, 2022
ROTTERDAM: Pakistan skipper Babar Azam on Sunday won the toss and decided to bat first against the Netherlands in the final ODI of the three-match series at Hazelaarweg Stadium.
Pakistan has already won the series after beating the Netherlands in the first two matches of the series at the same venue.
Pakistan is looking for a clean sweep, while the Netherlands are aiming for a consolation win on home soil.
Opening batter Abdullah Shafique made his ODI debut, as he replaced Imam-ul-Haq.
Meanwhile, Mohammad Haris has replaced Mohammad Rizwan, Zahid Mehmood has taken Shadab Khan's place, and Shahnawaz Dahani replaced Haris Rauf.
Minutes after the match started, Netherlands’ pacer Vivian Kingma drew first blood only in the second over when he sent back debutant Abdullah Shafique in the second over of the match. Pakistan was at 3 runs when it suffered the first loss. The debutant made only two runs on five deliveries.
Pakistan: Babar Azam (c), Fakhar Zaman, Abdullah Shafique, Mohammad Haris (wk), Salman Ali Agha, Shadab Khan, Khushdil Shah, Shahnawaz Dahani, Zahid Mehmood, Naseem Shah, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Wasim Jr
Netherlands: Scott Edwards (c & wk), Vikramjit Singh, Tom Cooper, Aryan Dutt, Viv Kingma, Bas de Leede, Teja Nidamanuru, Max O’Dowd, Musa Ahmed, Shariz Ahmed, Logan van Beek