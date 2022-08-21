Pak vs Ned: Pakistan opt to bat first against Netherlands in final ODI

Pakistan win the toss and elected to bat first against Netherlands in third ODI — PCB Twitter

Opening batter Abdullah Shafique will make his ODI debut, as he has replaced Imam-ul-Haq.

ROTTERDAM: Pakistan skipper Babar Azam on Sunday won the toss and decided to bat first against the Netherlands in the final ODI of the three-match series at Hazelaarweg Stadium.

Pakistan is looking for a clean sweep, while the Netherlands are aiming for a consolation win on home soil.



Meanwhile, Mohammad Haris has replaced Mohammad Rizwan, Zahid Mehmood has taken Shadab Khan's place, and Shahnawaz Dahani replaced Haris Rauf.

Minutes after the match started, Netherlands’ pacer Vivian Kingma drew first blood only in the second over when he sent back debutant Abdullah Shafique in the second over of the match. Pakistan was at 3 runs when it suffered the first loss. The debutant made only two runs on five deliveries.

Playing XIs:

Pakistan: Babar Azam (c), Fakhar Zaman, Abdullah Shafique, Mohammad Haris (wk), Salman Ali Agha, Shadab Khan, Khushdil Shah, Shahnawaz Dahani, Zahid Mehmood, Naseem Shah, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Wasim Jr

Netherlands: Scott Edwards (c & wk), Vikramjit Singh, Tom Cooper, Aryan Dutt, Viv Kingma, Bas de Leede, Teja Nidamanuru, Max O’Dowd, Musa Ahmed, Shariz Ahmed, Logan van Beek