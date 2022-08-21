Nine soldiers martyred, four injured after Pakistan Army vehicle falls into nullah in AJK

ISPR says vehicle met an accident and fell into the nullah early Sunday morning during routine military duty.

Funeral prayers of all the martyrs offered at Mangla Garrison.

Prayers attended by Corps Commander Rawalpindi Lt Gen Sahir Shamshad Mirza and other military officials.

At least nine soldiers on Sunday were martyred and four were injured after a Pakistan Army vehicle met an accident and fell into a nullah in the Shaujabad area of Bagh in Azad Jammu and Kashmir, a statement by the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) read.



The military's media wing stated that the vehicle met an accident and fell into the nullah early morning today during routine military duty.

"Resultantly, nine soldiers embraced shahadat while four are injured," said the ISPR. It added that the injured have been evacuated to Combined Military Hospital (CMH) Rawalpindi

Funeral prayers of all the martyrs were offered at the Mangla garrison. The prayers were attended by Corps Commander Rawalpindi Lieutenant General Sahir Shamshad Mirza and other military officials.



The bodies of the martyred soldiers will be sent to their native towns and buried with full military honours, said the military's media wing.