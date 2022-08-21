Babar Azam surpasses Hashim Amla to become highest run getter after 90 ODI innings

Pakistan skipper Babar Azam. — AFP/File

KARACHI: Pakistan skipper Babar Azam has surpassed South African Hashim Amla in the list of players amassing the most runs after 90 one-day internationals (ODI) innings.

Babar scored 91 in the third ODI against the Netherlands on Sunday to take his total ODI runs tally to 4,664, 108 runs more than Amla’s 4,556 at the same stage of his ODI career.

The Pakistani captain has 17 ODI centuries to his credit in 90 innings, which is also the most by anyone after as many innings, followed by Amla.

West Indian Viv Richards had scored 4,122 runs from 90 innings while cricketer Shai Hope had 4,051 runs.



Amla had the edge over Babar in innings by its aggregate from career’s 29th to 84th innings before the latter edged him in total aggregates from 85 and 86 innings of his career.

Before the start of Pakistan vs Netherlands series, Amla had a lead of 7 runs over Babar in the list of aggregate runs after 87 innings but the Pakistani skipper with a half-century in the first match managed to regain his lead.

Babar scored three consecutive half-centuries in three-match ODI series against the Netherlands.

This was the first time since January 2019 when Babar did not score a century in any bilateral ODI series. The last such series was when Pakistan toured South Africa to play five ODIs in January 2019.