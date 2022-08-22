Kangana Ranaut threatens to sue Filmfare after being invited to award ceremony

Kangana Ranaut shared an Instagram story revealing her plans to sue Filmfare

Kangana Ranaut on Sunday threatened to sue Filmfare after they sent her an invite to their upcoming awards ceremony.

As per reports, Filmfare invited Kangana to award her for her performance in Thalaivii, however, the actress took to her Instagram and shared her thoughts about being nominated.

She wrote: “I've banned unethical, corrupt and unfair practices like @filmfare since 2014, but since I have been getting many calls from them for attending their award function this year as they want to give me an award for Thalaivii...”

“I am shocked to know that they are still nominating me. It is beneath my dignity, work ethics, and value system to encourage such corrupt practices in any way, that is why I have decided to sue @filmfare... thanks,” concluded Kangana.

The boycott doesn’t end here, Kangana has reportedly also ‘cancelled’ award shows like the Oscars and Emmys because they did not pay tribute to the legendary Indian singer Lata Mangeshkar.

“Both Oscar and Grammy failed to give tribute to Bharat Ratna Lata Mangeshkar Ji... our media should totally boycott these biased local events who claim to be global awards,” Kangana shared.