Internet slows down in major cities again. Unsplash

Internet users face difficulties in the country as the internet service is affected -- second such incident within a week, Geo News reported on Tuesday.

Internet service is facing a slowdown in several important cities, including Islamabad, Rawalpindi, Lahore and Faisalabad.

According to sources, a technical glitch in the PTCL network affected the service. This is the second major internet breakdown in a week.

According to a PTCL spokesperson, a PTCL's fibre cable was damaged on several points, causing degradation of internet service. The PTCL service is affected in the northern and central regions, according to the spokesperson.

Teams are busy restoring the service on a priority basis, the spokesperson added.

On August 19, the internet service saw trouble owing to a technical fault in the PTCL's transmission system.

