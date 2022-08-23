 
pakistan
Tuesday Aug 23 2022
By
Web Desk

Internet slows down in major cities again

By
Web Desk

Tuesday Aug 23, 2022

Internet slows down in major cities again. Unsplash
Internet slows down in major cities again. Unsplash 

Internet users face difficulties in the country as the internet service is affected -- second such incident within a week, Geo News reported on Tuesday.

Internet service is facing a slowdown in several important cities, including Islamabad, Rawalpindi, Lahore and Faisalabad.

According to sources, a technical glitch in the PTCL network affected the service. This is the second major internet breakdown in a week. 

According to a PTCL spokesperson, a PTCL's fibre cable was damaged on several points, causing degradation of internet service. The PTCL service is affected in the northern and central regions, according to the spokesperson.

Teams are busy restoring the service on a priority basis, the spokesperson added. 

On August 19, the internet service saw trouble owing to a technical fault in the PTCL's transmission system.

More From Pakistan:

Police raid Shahbaz Gill’s room in Parliament Lodges; recover weapons, satellite phone

Police raid Shahbaz Gill’s room in Parliament Lodges; recover weapons, satellite phone
Court approves Islamabad Police's three-day transitory remand of YouTuber Jameel Farooqui

Court approves Islamabad Police's three-day transitory remand of YouTuber Jameel Farooqui
IHC grants protective bail to suspect's daughter in Faisalabad torture case

IHC grants protective bail to suspect's daughter in Faisalabad torture case
Record floods devastate Pakistan, kill hundreds of people

Record floods devastate Pakistan, kill hundreds of people
Ishaq Dar files application in SC for hearing of appeal pending for four years

Ishaq Dar files application in SC for hearing of appeal pending for four years
IHC to start contempt proceedings against Imran Khan for threatening judge Zeba Chaudhry

IHC to start contempt proceedings against Imran Khan for threatening judge Zeba Chaudhry
IHC directs police to ensure Shahbaz Gill isn't tortured during remand

IHC directs police to ensure Shahbaz Gill isn't tortured during remand
I had no idea what Shahbaz Gill said on a private TV channel: Imran Khan

I had no idea what Shahbaz Gill said on a private TV channel: Imran Khan
Which city received most rainfall in Sindh this year's monsoon?

Which city received most rainfall in Sindh this year's monsoon?
Weather update: Is the wet spell over in Karachi?

Weather update: Is the wet spell over in Karachi?
Balochistan floods destroy 'Kana Yaari' famed Wahab Ali Bugti's house

Balochistan floods destroy 'Kana Yaari' famed Wahab Ali Bugti's house
YouTuber Jameel Farooqui held over false allegations against Islamabad police

YouTuber Jameel Farooqui held over false allegations against Islamabad police

Latest

view all