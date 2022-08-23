US declines to comment on Imran Khan's terrorism charges

Former prime minister and PTI Chairman Imran Khan addresses an inauguration ceremony event in Peshawar on September 28, 2020 (left) and US State Department Spokesman Ned Price speaks to reporters during a news briefing at the State Department in Washington, US, March 1, 2021. — PID/Reuters

WASHINGTON: The United States declined on Monday to comment on terrorism-related charges against PTI Chairman Imran Khan, saying it does not side with a political party.

In a press conference, US State Department spokesperson Ned Price said that the country was "of course" aware of the reports about the charges.

But he said this is a matter of the Pakistani legal and judicial system.

"It is not directly a matter for the United States, and that’s because we don’t have a position on one political candidate or party versus any other political candidate or party."

The State Department spokesperson added that the US supports the "peaceful upholding of democratic, constitutional, and legal principles in Pakistan and around the world".

The former prime minister was booked under the Anti-Terrorism Act (ATA) after he threatened an additional sessions judge, Zeba Chaudhry, and senior officers of the Islamabad Police at a rally in the federal capital’s F-9 Park last week.



But hours after the first information report (FIR) was registered against Khan, he got relief from the Islamabad High Court (IHC) as he secured transit bail till August 25.

The IHC has also taken notice of the threats issued by the PTI chairman and will take up a contempt of court notice to the former prime minister today.

The political temperature in the country has been high since April — when Khan was ousted from the prime minister's office. Since then, he has been rallying supporters against the government and political matters are being regularly taken up with courts.

Apart from Khan, his chief of staff, Shahbaz Gill is also facing a sedition case for inciting hatred and mutiny within the ranks of the Pakistan Army.

The PTI has repeatedly called for the release of Gill, alleging that he has faced torture and sexual abuse in police custody, however, the law enforcers have denied all allegations and submitted a detailed report in this regard to the IHC.