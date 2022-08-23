Schools, colleges across Sindh to remain closed till Thursday

Representational image of students sitting in a classroom. — AFP/File

BIEK postpones exams scheduled for August 24-25.



Decision has been taken amid warnings of heavy rainfall.

Management of universities to independently decide.

KARACHI: All schools and colleges across Sindh will remain closed on Wednesday and Thursday (August 24-25) amid warnings of heavy rainfall, the education department has announced.

“Due to rain emergency, all government and private educational institutions, under the jurisdiction of School Education and Literacy Department, Government of Sindh shall remain closed on August 24 and 25,” the notification issued by the provincial department read.

The Board of Intermediate Education (BIEK), Karachi, postponed the exams scheduled for August 24 and 25, according to BIEK Chairman Dr Saeeduddin.



A new date for the examinations will be announced later, Dr Saeeduddin said.

According to a notification issued by the BIEK, the papers of Arts (regular and private) and practicals (Science group) for the HSC annual examination-2022 have been rescheduled. The papers rescheduled include:

August 24:

Economics



Islamic Studies

General History

Psychology

Urdu Advance

August 25:

Arabic

Persian

English Advance

Mathematics

Meanwhile, the provincial government has left it up to the management of universities to independently decide whether they want to remain open in this period or not.

PMD forecasts more rains

The Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) released an advisory earlier in the day forecasting more rains in the country during the week.

The Met office said that a well-marked low pressure located over east Rajasthan, India, is likely to move in the northwest direction and approach Sindh tonight.

“Due to this strong weather system monsoon currents are penetrating in southern and upper parts of the country,” the PMD warned.

Under the influence of this weather system: