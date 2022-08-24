Weather update: Karachi welcomes rain, more expected over next 24 hours

Commuters push their motorbikes along a street during a monsoon rainfall in Karachi on July 5, 2022. — AFP/File

The day dawned in Karachi with cloudy weather with parts of Karachi then receiving intermittent light and moderate rain under a fresh spell of rains caused by the Indian monsoon system affecting Sindh.

The Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) said that the weather will remain cloudy and rain with thunderstorm is expected over the next 24 hours. The downpour may turn heavy in some areas.

The wet spell is likely to extend till August 25, the PMD forecast.

More rains expected

As forecast by chief meteorologist Sardar Sarfaraz, more showers are likely in Sindh and parts of Balochistan under the rain-producing system present in central India.

A weather advisory issued by the Met department said that a well marked low-pressure system located in Rajasthan, India moved northwest and entered Sindh, causing showers. The monsoon currents penetrated southern and upper parts of the country as well under the effect of this system.

The system is likely to result in more rain and thunderstorms with scattered intermittent heavy to very heavy falls in Sindh, south Punjab, south and northeastern Balochistan from August 24 to 26.

As per the Met department, the mercury dropped as low as 26.5 degrees Celsius in the last 24 hours in Karachi while the humidity level was recorded at 92%.

It said that the temperature is likely to rise up to 31-33°C.