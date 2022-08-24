 
sports
Wednesday Aug 24 2022
By
Sports Desk

Asia Cup 2022: How many times has Pakistan defeated India?

By
Sports Desk

Wednesday Aug 24, 2022

— Reuters/File
— Reuters/File

It is the time of the year when once again cricket fans will remain glued to their TV screens to watch arch-rivals Pakistan and India face off against each other at Dubai International Cricket Stadium on August 28 during the T20 Asia Cup 2022.

Any cricket match between the two nations is one of the most watched events on the global sporting calendar .

Let’s take a look at the history of these two rivals in the Asia Cup.

The Asia Cup 2022 will be played in the T20 format. This is the second time the tournament will be played in the shortest format. It was last held in the T20 format in Bangladesh in 2016, where India lifted their seventh Asian title by defeating the host by eight wickets in the final.

Consequently, Pakistan and India faced each other only once during the said tournament. 

Last time, when the Men in Green met the Blue Shirts, they handed a meagre target of 83 runs — becoming the only Test nation to score double figures in T20 Asia Cup — which was easily achieved by the neighbours in 15 overs.

Meanwhile, in the one-day international (ODI) format of the Asia Cup, Pakistan and India have faced each other 13 times, with India winning on seven occasions and Pakistan on five. One game ended in a no result.

More From Sports:

Asia Cup 2022: Fans all praise after Rizwan seen reading Quran in PCB video

Asia Cup 2022: Fans all praise after Rizwan seen reading Quran in PCB video

Two Pakistanis feature in Shane Watson's top five World T20I cricketers

Two Pakistanis feature in Shane Watson's top five World T20I cricketers
Where to watch T20 Asia Cup 2022 in Pakistan

Where to watch T20 Asia Cup 2022 in Pakistan
No Pakistani in top 10 scorers of T20 Asia Cup

No Pakistani in top 10 scorers of T20 Asia Cup
Shahnawaz Dahani asks govt, NGOs to support flood-stricken families

Shahnawaz Dahani asks govt, NGOs to support flood-stricken families

More wait for Pakistan as PFF unable to manage friendlies during FIFA window

More wait for Pakistan as PFF unable to manage friendlies during FIFA window
Ex-Pakistani cricketer has some important advice for Babar Azam, Shaheen Afridi

Ex-Pakistani cricketer has some important advice for Babar Azam, Shaheen Afridi
Pakistan, India get major boost ahead of crucial Asia Cup 2022

Pakistan, India get major boost ahead of crucial Asia Cup 2022
India ahead of Pakistan in latest ICC ODI rankings

India ahead of Pakistan in latest ICC ODI rankings
Sania Mirza pulls out of US Open after tendon injury

Sania Mirza pulls out of US Open after tendon injury
India suffer huge setback ahead of Asia Cup 2022

India suffer huge setback ahead of Asia Cup 2022
In major blow, Sri Lankan pacer ruled out of Asia Cup 2022

In major blow, Sri Lankan pacer ruled out of Asia Cup 2022

Latest

view all