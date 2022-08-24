 
pakistan
Wednesday Aug 24 2022
By
Web Desk

International scholarship: Pakistan seeks expansion in USEFP programme

By
Web Desk

Wednesday Aug 24, 2022

Representational image. — Reuters
Representational image. — Reuters

Pakistan has urged the United States to move up the number of scholarships for Pakistani students and expand the scale of the US Educational Foundation in Pakistan (USEFP) programme.

In his meeting with USEFP Executive Director Rita Bruun Akhter, Director General (Americas) Mudassir Tipu said that Pakistan is keen to strengthen and expand engagement with the USEFP to explore diverse and vibrant opportunities for Pakistani students who wish to study in the leading universities of the US.

He proposed that USEFP may explore an increasing number of scholarships for Pakistani students as well as the scale of the programme.

Related items

The DG lauded USEFP for running the world’s largest Fulbright Scholarship programme in Pakistan.

Rita Bruun Akhter said that “Fulbright” students represent the rich diversity of Pakistan, and strongly vouched for women, people with disabilities, and students from rural and underrepresented to be selected on a comprehensive merit basis.

She acknowledged the role of the Pakistani government, through the Higher Education Commission (HEC), which provides generous support to 25 Fulbright PhD scholars and the US matches this support. The 2022 Fulbright cohort included 189 scholars.

This year marks the 75th anniversary of the Pak-US diplomatic relationship, and Fulbright Pakistan for over 70 years.

During the meeting, the duo shared ideas to further enhance the scope of cooperation through various exchange programs. They underscored that the US and Pakistan were proud of this long partnership in promoting higher education and the Fulbright programme was a manifestation of this partnership with a lot more potential to tap into.

More From Pakistan:

Imran Khan to seek bail from ATC in-person tomorrow: PTI leader

Imran Khan to seek bail from ATC in-person tomorrow: PTI leader
We have solutions to give everyone access to cooling, but we need to act now

We have solutions to give everyone access to cooling, but we need to act now
Alert: HEC stops admissions to this university

Alert: HEC stops admissions to this university
Karachi local government polls postponed again

Karachi local government polls postponed again
LG polls in Karachi: ECP seeks urgent report from six key institutions

LG polls in Karachi: ECP seeks urgent report from six key institutions

Islamabad court sends Shahbaz Gill back to jail on judicial remand

Islamabad court sends Shahbaz Gill back to jail on judicial remand
HRW demands immediate, independent, transparent investigation into Gill's alleged torture

HRW demands immediate, independent, transparent investigation into Gill's alleged torture
Fact-check: Video shows family reunion, not Shahbaz Gill hugging children after arrest

Fact-check: Video shows family reunion, not Shahbaz Gill hugging children after arrest
WATCH: Another sinkhole near CM House troubles Karachiites

WATCH: Another sinkhole near CM House troubles Karachiites
Imran Khan allowed to contest by-polls from Faisalabad, Nankana Sahib

Imran Khan allowed to contest by-polls from Faisalabad, Nankana Sahib
Allegations of Shahbaz Gill's torture cannot be ignored, IHC rules

Allegations of Shahbaz Gill's torture cannot be ignored, IHC rules
Pakistan condemns sacrilegious remarks by another BJP official

Pakistan condemns sacrilegious remarks by another BJP official

Latest

view all