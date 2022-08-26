 
Friday Aug 26 2022
Netflix upcoming movie ‘White Noise’ Trailer, release date, cast list

Friday Aug 26, 2022

Streaming giant Netflix has shared the trailer of their upcoming comedy-thriller White Noise, on August 24, and it is reportedly scheduled to be released on August 31, 2022.

The story of the film is originally based on the satirical novel written by Don DeLillo in 1985 with the same name.

The movie is directed and written by Noah Baumbach.


Cast List:

  • Adam Driver (Prof. Jack Gladney)
  • Greta Gerwig (Babette Gladney)
  • Raffey Cassidy (Denise)
  • André Benjamin (Elliot Lasher)
  • Alessandro Nivola[3]
  • Jodie Turner-Smith (Winnie Richards)
  • Don Cheadle (Prof. Murray Siskind)
  • Lars Eidinger (Arlo Shell)
  • Sam Nivola (Heinrich)
  • May Nivola (Steffie)


The movie revolves around the main protagonist Jack Gladney, a professor of Hitler studies at The-College-on-the-hill. Jack lives with his wife Babette (Greta Gerwig) along with four, of their seven children from previous marriages, in a rural town.

Things take a unique turn when a nearby chemical leak causes The Airborne Toxic Event, resulting in the formation of a noxious black cloud over the region that compels Gladney’s family to evacuate.

Amid this chaos, Jack and Babette not only confront their mortality, but also the fault lines in American culture, like consumerism and academia.

Watch the Trailer: 



