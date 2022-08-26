 
Friday Aug 26 2022
SDSports desk

Asia Cup 2022: After Shaheen Afridi, Wasim Jr's injury scares Pakistan

SDSports desk

Friday Aug 26, 2022

Mohammad Wasim Jr. — AFP/File
Mohammad Wasim Jr. — AFP/File

DUBAI: The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) is on its toes with bowler Mohammad Wasim Jr's complaint of back pain after a bowling session coming in just a few days after pace ace Shaheen Afridi was benched due to a knee injury ahead of Asia Cup 2022.

As the rest of the team gets ready for its crucial opening encounter set for Sunday, August 28, against India in Asia Cup 2022, the board management decided Wasim should get an MRI scan. The report is expected to be in by today (Friday) evening.

Sources said a decision on whether Wasim will play in the Asia Cup will be taken based on the report.

The team management is hopeful that the pacer's back pain will not exacerbate and the immediate MRI was just a precaution, the sources added.

Wasim's back ache comes after Shaheen was ruled out of Asia Cup as he suffered a knee injury during the Test series against Sri Lanka in July.

Although Shaheen will not be playing in the tournament, he is still on the trip with the team. He is undergoing rehabilitation.

After the match against India, Pakistan's second Group A fixture will be against a qualifier (UAE, Kuwait, Singapore or Hong Kong) in Sharjah on Friday, 2 September. The Super Four matches will be played from 3-9 September.

Pakistan squad for Asia Cup

Babar Azam (captain), Shadab Khan (vice-captain), Asif Ali, Fakhar Zaman, Haider Ali, Haris Rauf, Iftikhar Ahmed, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Hasnain, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan, Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Naseem Shah, Shahnawaz Dahani, and Usman Qadir

Roger Federer highest paid player in 2022 despite year-long absence

Asia Cup: What did Virat Kohli tell Shaheen Afridi ahead of Pak vs Ind clash?

Asia Cup 2022: Pakistan coach plays down Pak vs Ind hype

Asia Cup 2022: Indian players visit Shaheen Afridi, wish him early recovery

Pakistan qualifies for knock-out stage of Asian U20 men’s volleyball championship

Ushna Sohail takes Pakistan to victory against Turkmenistan in Billie Jean King Cup

PM Shehbaz Sharif announces revival of departmental sports

Asia Cup 2022: All you need to know about schedule, telecast, and squads

Asia Cup 2022: Pakistani stars at their 'candid best' at broadcast photoshoot

Asia Cup 2022: Who has hit more sixes, India or Pakistan?

Asia Cup 2022: Those who play together, pray together

Asia Cup 2022: Continuing tradition, Indian squad stays at separate hotel

