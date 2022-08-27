 
entertainment
Saturday Aug 27 2022
By
Web Desk

BLACKPINK lights up the stage with 'Pink Venom' performance

By
Web Desk

Saturday Aug 27, 2022

BLACKPINK has just dropped an exclusive stage performance of their new single, Pink Venom.

The K-pop girl band brought their charm to their special performance and lit up the stage in pink at the time.

For those unversed, Pink Venom is the combination of two words, the color that symbolizes BLACKPINK and the word poison, as introduced by an official of YG Entertainment.

The official music video for the South Korean girl group's song Pink Venom has raked in 2 million views on YouTube since its release on 19 August 2022.

The group is also going to be making a comeback next month on September 16 with the release of their 2nd full album, Born Pink.

Born Pink tour will start on October 15, 2022, in Seoul and will end on June 21, 2023, in Auckland, New Zealand.

