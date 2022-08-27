Asia Cup 2022: Restaurants in Dubai, Sharjah offer huge screens for Pak-India match

Fans of Pakistan's and Indian cricket teams cheer before the start of match. — AFP

The heat of the highly-anticipated Pakistan-India cricket match to happen tomorrow August 28 can be felt in the UAE.

What Gulf Today called the "mother of all encounters" has gotten many people excited and eager not just in Pakistan and India but all over the world.

Many spent money worth their monthly grocery bills to get tickets to the faceoff.

Hotels and restaurants in Dubai and Sharjah, however, are ready to host the people who could not get passes. They are offering mouth-watering deals to make the fans' evening even better.

Along with scrumptious food, these restaurants are offering huge screens to watch the Adrenaline-packed match live, reported Gulf Today.



The food is expected to be a mix of Pakistani and Indian cuisine in tribute to the camaraderie between the two nations.

Music arrangements are also ready. An Indian told the news outlet that he failed to get tickets which is why he will watch the match in some restaurant and enjoy it with his family.

The CEO of High Note Pool and Sky Lounge in Dubai said that the demand for the seats was high and only a few were left.