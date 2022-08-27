30 students trapped in Kumrat Valley awaiting rescue

UPPER DIR: At least 30 students trapped in Kumrat Valley in the Upper Dir District of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa due to continuous rains and flooding are waiting to be rescued, Geo News reported.



The students, including females and males both, requested the government to evacuate them safely.

Speaking with Geo News, one of the students said that all of them belong to different areas of Punjab. She added that the students are unable to speak due to the cold.



"We are sleeping on a wet floor and there is nothing here to eat or drink," she said, adding that they have contacted authorities concerned, however, no one has approached them.

Additional Chief Secretary Shahab Ali Shah said that food and tents have been provided to the students who are stranded.

He added that the students will be evacuated safely as soon as the weather gets better.

