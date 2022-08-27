 
pakistan
Saturday Aug 27 2022
By
Sheeba Haider

30 students trapped in Kumrat Valley awaiting rescue

By
Sheeba Haider

Saturday Aug 27, 2022

UPPER DIR: At least 30 students trapped in Kumrat Valley in the Upper Dir District of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa due to continuous rains and flooding are waiting to be rescued, Geo News reported.  

The students, including females and males both, requested the government to evacuate them safely. 

Related items

Speaking with Geo News, one of the students said that all of them belong to different areas of Punjab. She added that the students are unable to speak due to the cold. 

"We are sleeping on a wet floor and there is nothing here to eat or drink," she said, adding that they have contacted authorities concerned, however, no one has approached them. 

Additional Chief Secretary Shahab Ali Shah said that food and tents have been provided to the students who are stranded. 

He added that the students will be evacuated safely as soon as the weather gets better. 

— Thumbnail image: Screengrab/Geo.tv

More From Pakistan:

Pakistan orders thousands to evacuate near flood-swollen rivers

Pakistan orders thousands to evacuate near flood-swollen rivers
Video: Man dies waiting for help in Harnai

Video: Man dies waiting for help in Harnai
PTI comes under fire for jalsa call despite catastrophic floods in Pakistan

PTI comes under fire for jalsa call despite catastrophic floods in Pakistan
Court gives police last chance to submit records as Gill's lawyers term delay 'unfortunate'

Court gives police last chance to submit records as Gill's lawyers term delay 'unfortunate'
Celebrities ask nation to donate 'generously' as floods continue to ravage Pakistan

Celebrities ask nation to donate 'generously' as floods continue to ravage Pakistan

PTA reports internet, mobile phone services outages in several KP areas after flash floods

PTA reports internet, mobile phone services outages in several KP areas after flash floods
Taimur Jhagra has asked for KP's right, don't you dare suppress his voice: Asad Umar

Taimur Jhagra has asked for KP's right, don't you dare suppress his voice: Asad Umar

$160m UN Flash Appeal for flood donations set to launch on August 30: FO

$160m UN Flash Appeal for flood donations set to launch on August 30: FO
'High' to 'very high' flood risk persists as toll from humanitarian disaster nears 1,000

'High' to 'very high' flood risk persists as toll from humanitarian disaster nears 1,000
‘Stop looting people’: Hanif Abbasi blames Miftah for spoiling PM Shehbaz’s efforts

‘Stop looting people’: Hanif Abbasi blames Miftah for spoiling PM Shehbaz’s efforts
PHC suspends KP order on FIRs against ruling coalition leaders

PHC suspends KP order on FIRs against ruling coalition leaders
Ruling coalition sees KP's backtracking on IMF deal as ploy to sink Pakistan into economic crisis

Ruling coalition sees KP's backtracking on IMF deal as ploy to sink Pakistan into economic crisis

Latest

view all