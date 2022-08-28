 
India coach Dravid recovers from COVID-19 to take charge in UAE

India head coach Rahul Dravid. Photo: Reuters/file
  • India head coach Rahul Dravid has tested negative for COVID-19 and has joined the team in Dubai.
  • India batting great Dravid tested positive on Tuesday before the team’s departure to the UAE for the six-team Twenty20 tournament.
  • India will open their Asia Cup title defence today with their first match against arch-rivals Pakistan.

MUMBAI: India head coach Rahul Dravid has taken charge of the team in the United Arab Emirates for the Asia Cup campaign after recovering from COVID-19, the country’s cricket board (BCCI) said on Sunday.

India batting great Dravid tested positive on Tuesday before the team’s departure to the UAE for the six-team Twenty20 tournament.

The BCCI had named VVS Laxman, who heads the National Cricket Academy in Bengaluru, as an assistant coach in Dravid’s absence.

Dravid “has tested negative for COVID-19 and has joined the team in Dubai” while Laxman has returned to Bengaluru, the BCCI said in a statement.

India will open their Asia Cup title defence on Sunday (today) with their first match against arch-rivals Pakistan.

