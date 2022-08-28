 
sports
Sunday Aug 28 2022
By
SDSports desk

Pak vs Ind: Virat Kohli sets new record in match against Pakistan

By
SDSports desk

Sunday Aug 28, 2022

Ace Indian batter Virat Kohli. — Reuters/File

Ace Indian batter Virat Kohli set a new record Sunday during the T20 Asia Cup 2022 match against arch-rivals Pakistan as the former skipper completed his century in all formats.

Kohli became the second cricketer, after New Zealand’s cricketer Ross Taylor, to complete the treble.

According to ESPNcricinfo, the number of cricketers who have featured in 100 matches in each of the international formats is as follows:

  • Seventy-two in Tests
  • 272 in ODIs
  • 14 in T20Is

Among them, only two have completed a century in all three: Ross Taylor and now Kohli.

The star batter has been dominant across the board, averaging nearly 50 in all three formats.

Kohli has played 262 ODIs, 102 Tests and 99 T20Is so far after having made his international debut in 2008.

He played his 100th ODI as early as 2013 and completed his 100th Test earlier this year during a home series against Sri Lanka.

