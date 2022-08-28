‘Not the time for politics’: Nawaz directs workers to focus on flood relief

Former prime minister PML-N supremo Nawaz Sharif addresses party workers to appeal them to donate generously for flood victims. — Twitter Video Screengrab

LONDON: PML-N supremo Nawaz Sharif Sunday directed all party leaders and workers to get involved in the relief efforts for flood affectees and leave all their prior commitments as “this is not the time for politics.”



In a televised message, the party supremo appealed to affluent individuals to generously support flood affectees across Pakistan.

Nawaz acknowledged Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif’s efforts during the time of catastrophe. He revealed that party’s vice-president Maryam Nawaz is also going to review the ongoing relief work and personally visit flood-hit areas.



“PM Shehbaz and Maryam will hold the hands of all affectees,” he said, assuring that they will not leave the victims alone during these tough times.

The former prime minister said that this is a time to revisit one’s own actions. “Floods are indeed a huge natural disaster. Thousands of people have died and millions are left homeless,” he said, adding it is the time to generously help the victims.



Nawaz has also appealed to set up relief camps for flood affectees and has asked to provide them with tents to ensure shelter.

“Distressed people are awaiting your help, as floods have caused widespread destruction,” he remarked, requesting his party workers and the nation to donate to those in need.

'Bilawal will not leave people alone'

Meanwhile, former president and PPP Co-chairman Asif Ali Zardari said that due to his ill health he is unable to be there to help the flood affectees.

He, however, assured that his son and Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari will not leave the victims alone during these painful times.

“The government will ensure completion of the rehabilitation process of all flood-affectees,” Zardari said, directing all PPP members and leaders to be there with the people of their constituencies.