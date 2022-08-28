Pak vs Ind: Virat Kohli’s fans have to wait more for his century

India´s Virat Kohli leaves the field after being dismissed during the Asia Cup Twenty20 international cricket Group A match between India and Pakistan at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium in Dubai on August 28, 2022. — AFP/File

DUBAI: Indian batter Virat Kohli once again disappointed his fans after he failed to score a half-century in T20 Asia Cup 2022 clash against Pakistan — which is his 100th match.



Kohli last scored a half-century against West Indies during their home series in Kolkata in February 2022.

The star batter has been struggling with his form since then. He has played only 16 matches for India this year, out of which four were T20 matches.

While his fans are very supportive and wish for his success, they are also eagerly waiting for him to perform his magic with the bat.

Kohli has scored a total of 3,308 runs for India in 99 T20 matches so far. During this, his run-scoring average has been 50.12. Apart from this, he has also scored 30 half-centuries. Apart from T20, he has also played 102 Tests and 262 ODIs for Team India.