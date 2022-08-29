Kris Jenner comes to Scott Disick’s defence, says he’s not excommunicated from fam

File Footage

Kris Jenner denied recent claims that Scott Disick was "excommunicated" by the Kardashian/Jenner clan noting that he holds "a special" place in the family.



Coming to Kourtney Kardashian's ex-boyfriend's defence, The Kardashians star noted that the reports claiming Scott has been “distanced” from them are “not true”

Kris commented under a post shared by Paper Magazine with caption, “Scott Disick has reportedly been 'excommunicated' by the Kardashians.”

“Scott will NEVER be excommunicated from our family…” Kris wrote in the comments section. “He’s the father of my grandchildren and a special part of our family.”

“We love him and not true!” she added.

Previously, a source told Page Six that after Kourtney’s marriage to Travis Barker, Scott “doesn’t spend as much time with that whole group.”

“He’s been kind of excommunicated because the priority is Travis,” the insider added. “He had to regroup who his relationships are.”