Citizens in Dadu districts directed to move to safe places

People are using boats for transportation after floodwater spread over thousands of acres of land in Sukkur on August 29, 2022. PPI

DADU: Citizens have been directed to evacuate to safe locations after the flash flood situation worsened in the Dadu district areas of Mehar, Khairpur Nathan Shah and Juhi.

The Deputy Commissioner of Dadu, Murtaza Shah, warned the residents of the Dadu district areas to move out to safer areas because of the deteriorating flood situation.

The Deputy Commissioner has asked also the residents of Kachho and the catchment areas to pull out of the areas immediately.

The district administration has declared an emergency across the district following stormy rains and flash floods, DC Murtaza Shah said. All the concerned officers and staff are prepared to cope with any emergency situation, he added.

In mid-August during the recent monsoonal spell, at least 50 villages located in Dadu's riverine area were deluged after the water level in the Indus river surged with increased floodwater level underneath the Dadu-Moro bridge.

The flash flood submerged standing crops of cotton and vegetables in Jamshoro, Dadu, Nawabshah, Nausharo Feroze and Matiari districts. This caused losses worth millions of rupees to farmers in the riverine area.