 
pakistan
Tuesday Aug 30 2022
By
Arfa Feroz Zake

Islamabad court disposes of Shahbaz Gill's bail plea in sedition case

By
Arfa Feroz Zake

Tuesday Aug 30, 2022

PTI leader Shahbaz Gill leaves district court after a hearing in Islamabad, on August 22, 2022. — Online/File
PTI leader Shahbaz Gill leaves district court after a hearing in Islamabad, on August 22, 2022. — Online/File

An Islamabad court on Tuesday disposed of senior PTI leader Shahbaz Gill's bail petition in the sedition case filed against him

The district and sessions judge announced the reserved verdict on Gill's bail plea after hearing in-length arguments from both parties.

Gill is booked in a sedition and arms recovery case and is in jail after he was sent on judicial remand following back-and-forth hearings and his counsel's repeated allegations against the Islamabad police.

Gill was arrested on August 9 in Islamabad after a sedition case was filed against him for inciting mutiny within the Pakistan Army. He was already facing sedition charges, but the Islamabad Police — last week — also registered a case against the PTI leader over possession of an illegal weapon.

His bail in the arms recovery case has already been approved.

Gill was booked in the case after police raided the incarcerated PTI leader's room in Parliament Lodges late Monday — where they recovered weapons, a satellite phone, and foreign currency.

The PTI has repeatedly demanded that the party leader be released on bail, alleging that he is facing humiliation, torture and sexual abuse in police custody.

Gill, during the raid at his Parliament Lodge's residence, also told journalists that he had been sexually assaulted.

The party leader also asserted that he was denied treatment for asthma; however, the federal government and police have refuted the allegations.

The Human Rights Watch (HRW) has also demanded an immediate, independent, and transparent investigation into the alleged torture of Gill in police custody.

More to follow...

More From Pakistan:

Mohsin Leghari warned spoiling IMF bailout will be ‘high treason’

Mohsin Leghari warned spoiling IMF bailout will be ‘high treason’
'Everything is destroyed': Pakistan flood survivors plead for aid

'Everything is destroyed': Pakistan flood survivors plead for aid
Imran Khan collects Rs5bn in funds for flood affectees through telethon

Imran Khan collects Rs5bn in funds for flood affectees through telethon
Floods bring railways to a standstill in Balochistan

Floods bring railways to a standstill in Balochistan
Balochistan flood death toll reaches 250

Balochistan flood death toll reaches 250
Prince Charles expresses grief over devastation caused by floods in Pakistan

Prince Charles expresses grief over devastation caused by floods in Pakistan
Ahsan Iqbal warns of food security challenge due to floods

Ahsan Iqbal warns of food security challenge due to floods
'Shameless people': Asad Umar reacts to IMF news

'Shameless people': Asad Umar reacts to IMF news
Citizens in Dadu districts directed to move to safe places

Citizens in Dadu districts directed to move to safe places
Govt sets up National Flood Response and Coordination Centre

Govt sets up National Flood Response and Coordination Centre
It was beyond my expectations Imran would sink so low, says Bilawal on leaked audio

It was beyond my expectations Imran would sink so low, says Bilawal on leaked audio
Death toll from Sindh boat capsize tragedy jumps to 13

Death toll from Sindh boat capsize tragedy jumps to 13

Latest

view all