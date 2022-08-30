Islamabad court disposes of Shahbaz Gill's bail plea in sedition case

PTI leader Shahbaz Gill leaves district court after a hearing in Islamabad, on August 22, 2022. — Online/File

An Islamabad court on Tuesday disposed of senior PTI leader Shahbaz Gill's bail petition in the sedition case filed against him



The district and sessions judge announced the reserved verdict on Gill's bail plea after hearing in-length arguments from both parties.

Gill is booked in a sedition and arms recovery case and is in jail after he was sent on judicial remand following back-and-forth hearings and his counsel's repeated allegations against the Islamabad police.



Gill was arrested on August 9 in Islamabad after a sedition case was filed against him for inciting mutiny within the Pakistan Army. He was already facing sedition charges, but the Islamabad Police — last week — also registered a case against the PTI leader over possession of an illegal weapon.

His bail in the arms recovery case has already been approved.

Gill was booked in the case after police raided the incarcerated PTI leader's room in Parliament Lodges late Monday — where they recovered weapons, a satellite phone, and foreign currency.

The PTI has repeatedly demanded that the party leader be released on bail, alleging that he is facing humiliation, torture and sexual abuse in police custody.

Gill, during the raid at his Parliament Lodge's residence, also told journalists that he had been sexually assaulted.

The party leader also asserted that he was denied treatment for asthma; however, the federal government and police have refuted the allegations.

The Human Rights Watch (HRW) has also demanded an immediate, independent, and transparent investigation into the alleged torture of Gill in police custody.

