Tuesday Aug 30 2022
Arjun Kapoor, Malaika Arora bop on the iconic ‘Chaiyya Chaiyya’: Watch

Tuesday Aug 30, 2022

Star couple Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora groove together on the iconic track Chaiyya Chaiyya
Bollywood star couple Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora shook a leg together on the iconic 1998 track Chaiyya Chaiyya, which featured Malaika with Shah Rukh Khan.

The couple's adorable dance moment came as they attended the star-studded pre-wedding bash of renowned designers Kunal Rawal and Arpita Mehta.

Soon the video clip went viral on social media with netizens drooling over them.


The pre-wedding party was attended by A-list Bollywood stars including, Karan Johar, Anil Kapoor, Varun Dhawan, Janhvi Kapoor, Shanaya Kapoor, and Rakul Preet Singh to name a few.

Arjun and Malaika have been spotted together regularly since they made their relationship public.

Meanwhile, Arjun on the work front has quite some films in the pipeline with the actor slated to appear alongside Radhika Madan in Kuttey, and in the action thriller The Lady Killer with Bhumi Pednekar. 

