In pictures: Priyanka Chopra joins Jonas Brothers’ concert

Tuesday Aug 30, 2022
Global sensation Priyanka Chopra is appreciating her husband Nick Jonas after his performance in Mexico City and we simply can't stop gushing over them.
The Baywatch actress attended a fully packed concert by the Jonas brothers and shared a series of pictures from the concert.
She also shared a picture of herself posing with her hubby and praised him. She wrote, “You were incredible tonight, Nick Jonas.”
Nick also posted on Instagram and shared a colorful photo with his ladylove sitting with a small round table between them.
Kevin, 34, and Joe, 33, will team up with Nick again on Tuesday for a Jonas Brothers concert at the indoor Mexico City Arena.