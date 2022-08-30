 
entertainment
Tuesday Aug 30 2022
By
Web Desk

In pictures: Priyanka Chopra joins Jonas Brothers’ concert

By
Web Desk

Tuesday Aug 30, 2022

Global sensation Priyanka Chopra is appreciating her husband Nick Jonas after his performance in Mexico City and we simply can't stop gushing over them.

The Baywatch actress attended a fully packed concert by the Jonas brothers and shared a series of pictures from the concert.

She also shared a picture of herself posing with her hubby and praised him. She wrote, “You were incredible tonight, Nick Jonas.”

Photo credit: DailyMail
Photo credit: DailyMail

Nick also posted on Instagram and shared a colorful photo with his ladylove sitting with a small round table between them.

Photo credit: DailyMail
Photo credit: DailyMail

Kevin, 34, and Joe, 33, will team up with Nick again on Tuesday for a Jonas Brothers concert at the indoor Mexico City Arena. 


