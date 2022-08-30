Pak vs Eng: PCB announces ticket prices available from August 31

Tuesday Aug 30, 2022
LAHORE: The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) on Tuesday announced ticket prices for the seven-match T20I series between Pakistan and England which will be available from August 31.
Pakistan will host England after a gap of almost 17 years. The matches will be played in Karachi from September 20-25 and from September 28 to October 2 in Lahore.
Tickets will be available online on Wednesday at 10am at https://pcb.bookme.pk/
Payments can be made using Easypaisa/JazzCash/credit card/Nift options, while the helpline number is 03137786888.
PCB's Director – Commercial Usman Waheed said: “England is visiting Pakistan for the first time in 17 years and these matches will be a build-up to October’s ICC Men’s T20 World Cup. To ensure maximum fans can attend these matches and watch live some of the best shortest format cricketers from either side, we have decided to make the tickets affordable, ensuring families also turn up in big numbers to support cricket and both sides."
Imran Khan, Quaid, Wasim Akram (premium enclosure) – Rs750
Asif Iqbal, Intikhab Alam, Iqbal Qasim, Mohammad Brothers, Nasimul Ghani (first-class enclosures) – Rs500
Majid Khan, Waqar Hasan, Wasim Bari, Zaheer Abbas (general enclosure) – Rs250
Fazal Mahmood, Imran Khan (VIP enclosures) – Rs3,000
Rajas and Saeed Anwar (premium enclosures) – Rs1,500
Abdul Qadir, AH Kardar, Javed Miandad and Sarfraz Nawaz (first-class enclosures) – Rs750
Hanif Mohammad, Imtiaz Ahmed, Inzamam-ul-Haq, Majid Khan, Nazars, Quaid, Saeed Ahmad, Zaheer Abbas (general enclosures) – Rs250