Pak vs Eng: PCB announces ticket prices available from August 31

Pakistan skipper Babar Azam playing a shot against England. — Twitter

Tickets will be available from August 31 (Wednesday).

Pakistan will host England after a gap of almost 17 years.

Matches will be played in Karachi from Sept 20-25 and from Sept 28 to October 2 in Lahore.

LAHORE: The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) on Tuesday announced ticket prices for the seven-match T20I series between Pakistan and England which will be available from August 31.

Pakistan will host England after a gap of almost 17 years. The matches will be played in Karachi from September 20-25 and from September 28 to October 2 in Lahore.

Tickets will be available online on Wednesday at 10am at https://pcb.bookme.pk/



Payments can be made using Easypaisa/JazzCash/credit card/Nift options, while the helpline number is 03137786888.

PCB's Director – Commercial Usman Waheed said: “England is visiting Pakistan for the first time in 17 years and these matches will be a build-up to October’s ICC Men’s T20 World Cup. To ensure maximum fans can attend these matches and watch live some of the best shortest format cricketers from either side, we have decided to make the tickets affordable, ensuring families also turn up in big numbers to support cricket and both sides."

Ticket prices of Karachi T20Is

Imran Khan, Quaid, Wasim Akram (premium enclosure) – Rs750

Asif Iqbal, Intikhab Alam, Iqbal Qasim, Mohammad Brothers, Nasimul Ghani (first-class enclosures) – Rs500

Majid Khan, Waqar Hasan, Wasim Bari, Zaheer Abbas (general enclosure) – Rs250

Ticket prices for Lahore T20Is

Fazal Mahmood, Imran Khan (VIP enclosures) – Rs3,000

Rajas and Saeed Anwar (premium enclosures) – Rs1,500

Abdul Qadir, AH Kardar, Javed Miandad and Sarfraz Nawaz (first-class enclosures) – Rs750

Hanif Mohammad, Imtiaz Ahmed, Inzamam-ul-Haq, Majid Khan, Nazars, Quaid, Saeed Ahmad, Zaheer Abbas (general enclosures) – Rs250