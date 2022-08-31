Asia Cup: Ex-Indian cricketer thinks Virat Kohli's life might get better after Pakistan clash

India's Virat Kohli plays a shot during the Asia Cup Twenty20 international cricket Group A match between India and Pakistan at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium in Dubai on August 28, 2022. — AFP

Indian cricket commentator and former cricketer Sanjay Manjrekar has found good traits in former skipper Virat Kohli's performance during the Asia Cup fixture against Pakistan, however, he also shared a few changes in the right-hand batter's style.

"A couple of things that I saw which I liked and something that I have not seen him do much before. If you remember he played three pulls in that innings," the commentator told Sports18.

"There was one hook that went for six, but there were a couple of pull shots that he played and those are the things that I look for you know as an analyst," he said.

Manjrekar said that this is what excites him — that Kohli is trying to do something different.

"Just getting a little bit technical, before the ball was delivered. On two occasions, he actually had a trigger movement where he went back in the crease, which meant that I think finally somebody's got to him where he is now exploring the back foot play a little more," he said.



The commentator said he saw the same thing happen with the former skipper, but mostly on the front foot.

"There was a catch dropped again on the front foot reaching for the ball. So, if he starts mixing back foot aggression, I'm not saying back foot defence. Back foot aggression along with front foot aggression, life might just get better, and those signs were seen in that innings against Pakistan."

Chasing 148 for victory, India defeated Pakistan by five wickets in a last-over T20 thriller in the Asia Cup on Sunday at the Dubai Cricket Stadium in the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

Hardik Pandya starred with bat and ball. Ravindra Jadeja, who hit 35, and Pandya, unbeaten on 33, put on a key fifth-wicket stand of 52 as India achieved the target with two balls to spare.

Kohli also played a notable inning as he managed to score 35 runs off 34 balls, with the help of three 4s and one 6.

The Men In Blue will next face Hong Kong this Wednesday.