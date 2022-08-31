 
pakistan
Wednesday Aug 31 2022
By
Awais Yousafzai

IHC hears contempt of court case against Imran Khan

By
Awais Yousafzai

Wednesday Aug 31, 2022

PTI Chairman Imran Khan addressing a public gathering. — Instagram/File
  • Five-member larger IHC bench will hear case against Imran Khan.
  • The case hearing is scheduled to start at 2:30pm.
  • Khan has offered to take his words back against judge.

ISLAMABAD: A larger bench of the Islamabad High Court (IHC) is hearing the contempt of court case against former prime minister and PTI Chairman Imran Khan.

A five-member bench comprising IHC Chief Justice Athar Minallah, Justice Mohsin Akhtar Kayani, Justice Miangul Hassan Aurangzeb, Justice Tariq Mehmood Jahangiri, and Justice Babar Sattar is hearing the case.

Ahead of the hearing, police set security on high alert around the IHC and the path from the entry gate to the courtroom was closed with a tent.

The authorities also issued special passes for journalists and lawyers, while a bomb disposal squad (BDS) cleared the courtroom.

A day earlier, Khan had petitioned the high court praying that the terrorism case against him be quashed and offered to take back his words against a district and sessions judge.

In response to the IHC's show-cause notice in the case, the PTI chairman did not apologise for threatening additional sessions judge of Islamabad, Zeba Chaudhry, offering, however, to withdraw his remarks “if they were inappropriate.”

"As someone who believes in rule of law and a strong independent justice system, the respondent does not believe in hurting the feelings of honorable judges.

"The respondent submits with humility that if words he uttered is regarded as inappropriate, he is willing to take them back," he said, urging the court to evaluate the speech within the context it was made.

Khan added that his remarks against the additional sessions judge were not obstruction of justice, nor were they intended to undermine the integrity and credibility of the judicial system.

The case

On August 23, a larger bench of the IHC issued a show-cause notice to Khan after taking up contempt of court proceedings against him for threatening additional sessions judge during a public rally.

The bench comprised Justice Mohsin Akhtar Kayani, Justice Babar Sattar and Justice Miangul Hassan Aurangzeb.

The court summoned Khan in personal capacity on August 31, and forwarded the case to the Chief Justice of Pakistan, seeking the inclusion of more judges on the bench.

The PTI chair had staged a rally in the federal capital on August 20 to express solidarity with his chief of staff Shahbaz Gill after claims of torture inflicted on him in custody. He warned the Islamabad inspector-general and deputy inspector-general that he would “not spare” them, vowing to file cases against them for subjecting Gill to alleged inhuman torture.

Turning his guns towards the additional sessions judge, who sent Gill into physical remand on the police's request, Khan then said she [the judge] should brace herself for consequences.

