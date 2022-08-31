 
Showbiz
Wednesday Aug 31 2022
By
Web Desk

Ranveer Singh's Filmfare win triggers backlash from Sidharth Malhotra fans

By
Web Desk

Wednesday Aug 31, 2022

Ranveer Singh won the best actor award at Filmfare instead of Sidharth Malhotra, leaving fans disheartened
Ranveer Singh won the best actor award at Filmfare instead of Sidharth Malhotra, leaving fans disheartened

Actor Ranveer Singh won the Best Actor award at the 67th Wolf777news Filmfare Awards 2022 in Mumbai on August 30, however, Sidharth Malhotra fans are not happy with the result. 

The Padmaavat actor won the Best Actor award for his performance in the film 83; the film depicted the iconic cricket world cup win of team India in the year 1983.

Ranveer essayed the role of team captain Kapil Dev in the movie.

However, many netizens opined that Sidharth Malhotra and Vicky Kaushal deserved the award more for their performances in Shershaah and Sardar Udham respectively.


One user commented, "Aaj kal flop movie ko bhi filmfare milne lage... So fake award (These days, even flop films are getting awarded)."

Another user wrote, "I think Sidharth & Vicky are more deserving. Both done their best performance wise but Sidharth was more deserving."

One other user said: "Unfair to another level just because he host the show doesn't mean you give him best actor award."

"Unfair. Sidharth Malhotra deserves this time for Shershaah movie," said another.


More From Showbiz:

Badshah claims he has 'no rivals' in the music industry

Badshah claims he has 'no rivals' in the music industry
'Laal Singh Chaddha' performs well overseas despite flopping at home

'Laal Singh Chaddha' performs well overseas despite flopping at home
Ranveer Singh, Vicky Kaushal’s celebratory dance break internet: Watch

Ranveer Singh, Vicky Kaushal’s celebratory dance break internet: Watch
Bulbul-e-Pakistan: Arts Council pays glittering tribute to Nayyara Noor

Bulbul-e-Pakistan: Arts Council pays glittering tribute to Nayyara Noor
Shah Rukh Khan’s namesake PhD scholarship to be awarded to Indian women researchers

Shah Rukh Khan’s namesake PhD scholarship to be awarded to Indian women researchers
Akshay Kumar claims he lost 'Jo Jeeta Wohi Sikander' because he was 'crap'

Akshay Kumar claims he lost 'Jo Jeeta Wohi Sikander' because he was 'crap'
Kamaal R Khan nabbed by Mumbai police over controversial tweets

Kamaal R Khan nabbed by Mumbai police over controversial tweets

Arjun Kapoor, Malaika Arora bop on the iconic ‘Chaiyya Chaiyya’: Watch

Arjun Kapoor, Malaika Arora bop on the iconic ‘Chaiyya Chaiyya’: Watch
Sidharth Malhotra 'hopes to inspire' as he completes decade in Bollywood

Sidharth Malhotra 'hopes to inspire' as he completes decade in Bollywood
Katrina Kaif, Vicky Kaushal to appear on screen first time post marriage: Deets inside

Katrina Kaif, Vicky Kaushal to appear on screen first time post marriage: Deets inside
Anushka Sharma starrer ‘Chakda Xpress’ drops BTS look

Anushka Sharma starrer ‘Chakda Xpress’ drops BTS look
Musician AR Rahman receives honours from Canadian City: Photos

Musician AR Rahman receives honours from Canadian City: Photos

Latest

view all