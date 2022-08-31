 
pakistan
Wednesday Aug 31 2022
Web Desk

PM Shehbaz thanks Modi, Trudeau and other heads of states for sympathising with flood victims

Web Desk

Wednesday Aug 31, 2022

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif. — Instagram/@shehbazism
Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif. — Instagram/@shehbazism 

  • "I thank PM Narendra Modi for condolences over the human and material losses caused by floods," writes PM. 
  • PM Shehbaz also expresses gratitude to US govt. 
  • He says Pakistanis will overcome adverse effects of this natural calamity.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Wednesday thanked his Indian counterpart, Narendra Modi, for offering condolences to the families suffering from the extreme rain-induced flooding in Pakistan.

Taking to Twitter, the premier wrote: "I thank [Indian] PM Narendra Modi for condolences over the human and material losses caused by floods." 

The prime minister said that the people of Pakistan, with their characteristic resilience, will overcome the adverse effects of this natural calamity. He added that the victims will rebuild their lives and communities.

PM Shehbaz also expressed gratitude to the government of the United States for the announcement of humanitarian assistance for the flood affectees in Pakistan. 

"The tragedy is massive with millions of people gravely affected and we need our friends around the globe to help the suffering humanity," he wrote on Twitter. 

Moreover, the premier was also grateful to Swiss President Ignazio Cassis for sympathising with the flood affectees. 

"I am grateful to H.E. President Ignazio Cassis for his message of solidarity with the people of Pakistan at this difficult time. We gratefully acknowledge the President's gesture of sending a team of Swiss experts to do the need assessment for humanitarian support," wrote the PM.

PM Shehbaz, while offering thanks to Canadian PM Justin Trudeau, said that Canada has been a great friend and Pakistan is grateful that the Canadian government is taking steps to support the flood victims. 

"Thank you to Prime Minister Justin Trudeau for his thoughts and sympathies on the loss of precious lives and unprecedented devastation in Pakistan," he said. 

