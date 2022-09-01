 
pakistan
Thursday Sep 01 2022
By
Web Desk

PTI leader Shahbaz Gill’s health deteriorates in prison

By
Web Desk

Thursday Sep 01, 2022

PTI leader Shahbaz Gill is seen lying on a hospital bed with an oxygen mask on at the Pakistan Institute Of Medical Sciences (PIMS), on August 17, 2022. — Twitter
  • After facing health issues, Gill is being shifted to hospital, says sources.
  • Sources say medical team has reached Adiala jail for Gill's checkup.
  • Shahbaz Gill is facing breathing issues, says sources.

Senior PTI leader Shahbaz Gill’s health condition deteriorated in Adiala jail, after which a medical team was called in prison for his checkup, Geo News reported citing sources.

PTI chairman Imran Khan’s chief of Staff Shahbaz Gill felt pain in his chest as he was facing breathing issues, said sources.

Because of Gill’s deteriorating health, the Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (PIMS) team has reached Adiala jail for his complete medical examination.

According to the sources, after facing health issues, Gill is being shifted to a prison hospital for treatment.

Meanwhile, the Adiala jail superintendent rebutted reports regarding Shahbaz Gill’s health and said, Shahbaz Gill, is completely fit and has not been shifted from jail.

Gill's Case History

PTI senior leader Shahbaz Gill was arrested on August 9 in Islamabad after a sedition case was filed against him for inciting mutiny within the Pakistan Army. He was already facing sedition charges, but the Islamabad Police — last week — also registered a case against the PTI leader over possession of an illegal weapon.

Gill was booked in the case after police raided the incarcerated PTI leader's room in Parliament Lodges late Monday — where they recovered weapons, a satellite phone, and foreign currency.

A day prior Islamabad court disposed of Gill's bail petition in the sedition case filed against him.

PTI chairman Imran Khan has also alleged that Shahbaz Gill faced sexual abuse during police custody. Later Gill also confirmed Imran Khan’s claim. 

